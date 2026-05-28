Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Not Delayed Amid Don 3 Row?; Pooja Bhatt Calls Alia Bhatt An ‘Upgraded’ Version Of Herself | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 22:00 IST

Ranveer Singh’s Pralay is reportedly on track amid the Don 3 row, while Pooja Bhatt calls Alia an “upgraded” version of herself.

Ranveer Singh’s Pralay remains unaffected by the Don 3 row, while Pooja Bhatt says sister Alia is an “upgraded” version of her.

Amid the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, it has now been reported that his upcoming movie, Pralay, is not getting delayed. If a report by Bombay Times is to be believed, Singh will begin shooting for Jai Mehta’s directorial in August this year.

For More: Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Not Delayed Amid Don 3 Controversy, Actor To Begin Shoot In August

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, the elder daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, recently opened up about her sister Alia Bhatt and described her as an “upgraded” version of herself. Showering praise on Alia, Pooja said the actress has navigated the film industry “marvellously,” something she admitted she could not manage during her own time in Bollywood. During the conversation, Pooja also spoke fondly about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha, saying she believes the little one is born to be an actor.

For More: Pooja Bhatt Calls Alia Bhatt An ‘Upgraded’ Version Of Herself, Says Raha Is ‘Born To Be An Actor’

A video featuring Jr NTR has gone viral on social media after the actor was seen helping a fan who accidentally fell at his feet during a public appearance in Hyderabad. The emotional moment took place when the actor visited NTR Ghat to pay tribute to his legendary grandfather and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on his 103rd birth anniversary.

For More: Jr NTR’s Sweet Gesture Towards Fan During NTR Birth Anniversary Visit Goes Viral | Watch

Aamir Khan and Prabhas are among the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, enjoying an immense fan following not just across the country but globally as well. Over the years, both actors have delivered several blockbuster films that have left a lasting impact on audiences. While Aamir is celebrated for his versatile performances and content-driven cinema, Prabhas has carved a niche for himself with his larger-than-life screen presence and pan-India appeal. Recently, Emma Myers, who played the role of Enid Sinclair in the Netflix series Wednesday, revealed that 3 Idiots and Baahubali are her favourite films.

For More: Wednesday Star Emma Myers Calls Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Prabhas’ Baahubali Her ‘Favourite’ Films

Gaurav Khanna and his wife, Akanksha Chamola, are among the most loved couples in the television industry. The duo recently went viral after Akanksha made a heartwarming appearance on Bigg Boss 19 during Gaurav’s journey on the show. Their adorable chemistry and unwavering support for each other won hearts online, with fans showering the couple with immense love on social media. Now, a new video of Akanksha has surfaced on the internet where she can be heard speaking about online judgment and trolling. The video appears to be from Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s satsang.

For More: ‘I’m Guilty Of Being Happy’: Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Seeks Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Advice In Viral Clip

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News movies bollywood Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Not Delayed Amid Don 3 Row?; Pooja Bhatt Calls Alia Bhatt An ‘Upgraded’ Version Of Herself