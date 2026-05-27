IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes first batter to… | Cricket News

Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (AP Photo)

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered one of the greatest batting exhibitions in IPL history during the 2026 Eliminator, smashing records at a staggering rate while dismantling Sunrisers Hyderabad with a jaw-dropping 97 off just 29 balls. Representing Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur, the teenage sensation unleashed complete chaos on a flat batting surface, taking apart even seasoned operators like Pat Cummins with fearless strokeplay and unbelievable power-hitting. Sooryavanshi hammered 12 sixes during his explosive innings, repeatedly sending the ball deep into the stands as SRH’s bowlers ran out of answers. Cummins himself conceded four sixes to the 15-year-old and ended with forgettable figures of 0 for 64 in four overs. The RR opener narrowly missed breaking Chris Gayle’s all-time record for the fastest IPL century after falling on 97, just one hit away from surpassing Gayle’s iconic 30-ball hundred from 2013. But even without the century, Sooryavanshi rewrote several IPL records during the innings — including one of Gayle’s most iconic milestones. The teenager surpassed Gayle’s 14-year-old record for the most sixes in a single IPL season and now sits alone at the top with 65 maximums. Most sixes in an IPL season:

65* – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

59 – Chris Gayle (2012)

52 – Andre Russell (2019)

He also now holds the record for the most powerplay runs ever scored in a single IPL season, overtaking David Warner’s long-standing mark from 2016. Most powerplay runs in an IPL season:

490 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)*

467 – David Warner (2016)

402 – Travis Head (2024)

The teenager smashed eight sixes inside the powerplay during the Eliminator, the most ever in the first six overs of an IPL innings. Most sixes in overs 1-6 in an IPL innings:

8 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs SRH, 2026 Eliminator

7 – Sanath Jayasuriya vs CSK, 2008

7 – Jos Buttler vs DC, 2018

7 – Jonny Bairstow vs RCB, 2022

7 – Abhishek Sharma vs PBKS, 2026

Sooryavanshi also became the first batter in IPL history to hit 10 or more sixes three times in a single season. Hitting 10+ sixes in an IPL innings most times:

4 – Chris Gayle

4 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi*

2 – Abhishek Sharma

2 – Finn Allen

His 11-plus sixes in the knockout clash also established a new record for the most sixes ever hit in an IPL playoff innings. Most sixes in an IPL knockout innings:

11* – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs SRH, 2026

10 – Shubman Gill vs MI, 2023

9 – Rajat Patidar vs GT, 2026

The innings further strengthened his remarkable IPL 2026 numbers, with Sooryavanshi now becoming the highest-scoring uncapped batter in a single IPL season. Most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season:

680* – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR, 2026)

625 – Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR, 2023)

(RR, 2023) 616 – Shaun Marsh (PBKS, 2008)

He also equalled his own record for the most sixes by an Indian batter in a single IPL innings. Most sixes in an IPL innings by an Indian:

12 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs SRH, 2026

12 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs SRH, 2026 Eliminator

11 – Murali Vijay vs RR, 2010

At one stage, Rajasthan looked set for an even bigger total after racing to 180 for 2 in 13 overs, with Sooryavanshi turning the match into a one-man spectacle. His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was largely reduced to watching from the other end while the teenager launched balls across every part of the ground. Yet despite all the records and applause, the slow walk back to the pavilion after his dismissal perhaps summed up the night best. Sooryavanshi knew history was within touching distance, and even after producing one of the greatest IPL innings ever played, the 15-year-old still looked devastated at missing out on something even bigger.