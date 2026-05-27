Farhan Rejected Ranveer Singh’s Offer In Don 3 Row?; Hema Malini On Receiving Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 27, 2026, 21:58 IST

Farhan Akhtar reportedly rejected Ranveer Singh’s compensation offer in the Don 3 row; Hema Malini opened up about receiving Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan.

Farhan Akhtar reportedly rejected Ranveer Singh’s compensation offer; Hema Malini on receiving Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan.

Veteran actress Hema Malini recently took social media by storm after she was seen receiving the prestigious Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, Dharmendra. The emotional moment struck a chord with fans, with many lauding the iconic actor’s immense contribution to Indian cinema. Recently, Hema Malini spoke about the same and called it a “big pride moment.”

For More: ‘It Was A Big Pride Moment’: Hema Malini Reacts After Receiving Husband Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan

The fallout between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani during the Don 3 controversy has now become quite public, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issuing a non-cooperation directive against the Dhurandhar star. Amid this, a report has emerged claiming that Ranveer had made a special offer to Excel Entertainment during a meeting that took place in the first week of March.

For More: Farhan Akhtar Rejected Ranveer Singh’s Rs 10 Crore Pay And Rs 25 Crore Discount Offer In Don 3 Row?

Yo Yo Honey Singh has revealed that years of heavy medication during his mental health battle caused severe hair loss, leaving him completely bald. The singer said he now wears a wig after struggling with bipolar disorder and substance abuse for several years.

For More: Yo Yo Honey Singh Makes Shocking Revelation, Says He’s ‘Totally Bald’ From Medications: ‘This Is A Wig’

Bobby Deol, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bandar, recently spoke about his comeback project, Aashram. The actor earned widespread praise for his performance in Prakash Jha’s series. Despite essaying the negative character, Bobby received a massive response from the audience. In a recent interaction, he talked about how he initially only told his wife, interior and fashion designer Tanya Deol, about the bold scenes that would feature in the series.

For More: ‘If She Found Out…’: Bobby Deol Shares Why He Had To Inform Wife About Aashram’s Intimate Scenes

Shahana Goswami has revealed that she is currently in an open relationship and does not have one “primary partner” in her life. The actor spoke candidly about love, intimacy and long-term emotional connections during a recent podcast conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

For More: Shahana Goswami Says She’s Not Casual In Open Relationships: ‘Sometimes It’s Friendship, Sometimes Physical’

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News movies bollywood Farhan Rejected Ranveer Singh’s Offer In Don 3 Row?; Hema Malini On Receiving Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan