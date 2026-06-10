70s Superstar Was Caught By His Wife With Another Actress In A Hotel Room, The Actress Was Later Replaced In The Film

In the late 1970s, actress Vani Ganapathy once walked in on husband Kamal Haasan and Rekha at a Chennai hotel, according to several reports. The incident stirred rumours behind the scenes of a soon-to-release Tamil film. (File Photo)

Rekha was on the sets of Yash Chopra’s Silsila with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and had also signed Meendum Kokila alongside Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in 1981. (File Photo)

As per reports, Rekha and Kamal stuck a close bond during the shoot, a connection that largely flew under the radar at the time. Trouble erupted when Vani showed up at the Hotel Chola Station in Chennai. (File Photo)

A journalist relayed a dramatic account to Rediff, quoting a hotel staffer who said, “In late 1979, I was working at the Hotel Chola Sheraton in Chennai. One night, when I reported for work, I found the place in a tizzy. As the girls in reception told the story, Kamal Haasan and Rekha Ganesan were in the latter’s room in the hotel when Kamal’s then-wife Vani Ganapathy arrived and gave her husband a public dressing-down.” (File Photo)

Following the confrontation, rumours mills were abuzz that Rekha was replaced on Meendum Kokila and Malayalam actress Deepa (also known as Unni Mary) stepped in. Kamal and Rekha never confirmed or denied the story, leaving it wrapped in mystery. (File Photo)