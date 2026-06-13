শনিবার, ১৩ জুন ২০২৬, ১২:৩০ অপরাহ্ন
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USA vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Pulisic’s United States begin campaign against returning Paraguay

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৩ জুন, ২০২৬
  • ৪৩ সময় দেখুন
USA vs Paraguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Pulisic’s United States begin campaign against returning Paraguay



While the United States possess one of the most exciting attacks in Group D, defensive frailties remain a major concern heading into the tournament.

Pulisic, McKennie and Balogun provide pace, creativity and goals, and the Americans will hope to settle nerves by striking early against Paraguay.

However, the backline has struggled for consistency, with goalkeeper Matt Freese expected to face a stern examination. The Americans have managed only one clean sheet in their last 13 matches and have conceded 11 goals in their previous four outings, raising questions over their ability to withstand pressure against stronger opponents later in the competition.

Pochettino has sought to improve defensive organisation since taking charge, but the opening match will provide an early indication of whether progress has been made. A convincing performance could ease concerns and provide a confidence boost for the remainder of the group stage.



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