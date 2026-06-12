Salman Khan Seeks Immediate Stay On ‘Kala Hiran’ Movie; Katrina Kaif Plans Comeback With Chandni Bar 2? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 12, 2026, 22:01 IST

From Salman Khan seeking immediate stay on Kala Hiran to Katrina Kaif planning comeback with Chandni Bar 2, check updates here

Salman Khan Seeks Immediate Stay On ‘Kala Hiran’ Movie; Katrina Kaif Plans Comeback With Chandni Bar 2?

Salman Khan has moved the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate stay on the production, promotion and release of the film Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy. The actor has alleged that the film, which is inspired by the 1998 blackbuck case, violates his personality rights. In his plea, Salman has accused the makers of Kala Hiran of using a lookalike and making him wear his signature bracelet. He also accused them of promoting the movie using his name. Besides this, the Bollywood superstar has also claimed that the release of the film could prejudice ongoing legal proceedings and harm his image.

For more updates: Salman Khan Moves Delhi High Court, Seeks Immediate Stay On ‘Kala Hiran’ Movie

Katrina Kaif, who has been missing from the big screen for a long time, is now reportedly planning to make a comeback. If a latest report by Filmfare is to be believed, the actress is in talks with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar for the sequel to his 2001 movie, Chandni Bar. Reportedly, Katrina is in the final cast list of Chandni Bar 2, which will be directed by Ajay Bahl. A source close to the film told the entertainment portal that the film will also star Tabu in the lead and will be based on a theme similar to its original one. While details about the storyline remain under wraps, the insider also claimed that the new Chandni Bar film will also be based on “the red light area and crime ecosystem.” An official confirmation from the makers regarding Chandni Bar and its cast is awaited.

For more updates: Katrina Kaif Plans Acting Comeback With Chandni Bar 2, Film To Be Based On ‘Red Light Area’: Report

The tensions between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh continue to escalate after the Dhurandhar actor’s alleged abrupt exit from Don 3. From legal notices to FWICE directives, the feud is playing out like a movie itself. Now, in an interesting development, FWICE’s chief adviser, Ashoke Pandit, has revealed that many Bollywood insiders, including Aamir Khan, have personally tried to pacify these tensions. Ashoke Pandit told Hindi Rush, “Many people from the industry, including Aamir Khan, had been trying to resolve the issue before it came to us. That also didn’t work. Today it’s Ranveer Singh. Tomorrow it could be someone else. This is what Excel is going through. If it was someone else, they would have gone to hell.”

For more updates: Aamir Khan Tried To Resolve Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Feud: FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut is back with her new movie, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film hit theatres today, on June 12, and it has already been receiving good reactions from the audience. Ahead of the release, Kangana spoke to the media during the promotions. Now, a clip of hers has been winning hearts online in which she can be seen speaking about the legacy of iconic actresses across generations and said that every era has its own defining faces. Interestingly, her reply had Deepika Padukone’s name, which has impressed the netizens.

For more updates: Kangana Ranaut Says ‘There Can Never Be Another Deepika Padukone’, Internet Is Mighty Impressed | Watch

Expressing his desire to enter politics, actor, dance choreographer and producer Raghava Lawrence on Friday asked his fans and the general public to let him know if they thought he should enter politics or not. Taking to his social media timelines to post a video in which he explained his desire to enter politics, Raghava Lawrence said, “Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return. I Need Your Advice and Guidance. I never imagined entering politics. I never had any intention of earning money or seeking a seat. My only thought was that if someone I believed in and close to me entered politics, I would stand by them and work alongside them to serve society on a larger scale than I was already doing as an individual.”

For more updates: Raghava Lawrence Hints At Political Entry, Wants Fans To Decide His Next Move | Watch

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media…Read More

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