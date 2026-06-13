‘That discussion really helped me’: Afghanistan’s Gurbaz credits Gautam Gambhir after record-breaking ton | Cricket News

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Gautam Gambhir (Agency Image)

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz credited India head coach Gautam Gambhir for helping him refine his batting approach after producing a stunning century against the hosts in the opening ODI at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.Gurbaz was the standout performer in Afghanistan’s innings, blasting 102 off just 51 deliveries. His explosive knock featured eight fours and eight sixes and marked his ninth ODI century. However, despite his heroics, Afghanistan were bowled out for 194 in 24.5 overs as no other batter managed to make a significant contribution.Speaking after the innings, Gurbaz revealed that a conversation with Gambhir following Afghanistan’s heavy 300-run defeat in the one-off Test at Mullanpur had played a key role in his preparation.“After the Test match, I had a very good conversation with Gautam Gambhir sir (and) that discussion really helped me,” Gurbaz told the broadcaster.The Afghanistan opener explained that he had specifically approached the India coach to seek advice on improving his batting decisions.“I worked on those ideas in the nets, and I’m very grateful for the guidance. When the Test match ended, I told him that I wanted to improve my shot selection,” he said.According to Gurbaz, the suggestions from Gambhir were straightforward but effective, and he was able to put them into practice during his match-winning innings.“He shared some positive ideas and I was able to apply them today. I just tried to play positively and it worked for me,” the right-handed batter added.While Gurbaz dominated the Indian attack, Afghanistan struggled to build partnerships around him. India’s debutants, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey, made an immediate impact, sharing six wickets between them. Brar returned figures of 3/27, while Dubey claimed 3/47 to help bowl Afghanistan out inside 25 overs.Reflecting on his approach, Gurbaz said the shortened format encouraged positive intent, but insisted he remained focused on playing his natural game.“The approach was very simple and easy, just to play positive cricket. We knew it was a 25-over game, but I know my game as well. I just backed myself and played for the team,” he said.The 24-year-old added that representing Afghanistan remains his biggest source of motivation and described the century as a reward for the effort he has invested behind the scenes.“It was nice to contribute. It’s always nice to do something for your country and make everyone proud. I trust my training and preparation. I work hard, and this innings is the result of that hard work.“Scoring a hundred against India in India is special, but as I mentioned, it’s the reward for the effort I’ve put in.”