মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ জুন ২০২৬, ০৯:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
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‘পুশইন রুখে দিতে বিজিবিকে সহযোগিতায় প্রস্তুত জনগণ’ ‘I worry for him’: Brendon McCullum breaks silence on Ben Stokes nightclub controversy | Cricket News Tanya Mittal Reacts To Gullu-Bhagyashree Controversy: ‘Meri Kisi Se Aisi Koi Ladai Nahi Hai’ | Television News এঞ্জেল কেয়ার একাডেমির অধ্যক্ষ নুরুল আমিনকে অপহরণের চেষ্টা, এলাকায় চরম উত্তেজনা বাংলাদেশ ফিজিক্যাল সোসাইটির নবনির্বাচিত কমিটির দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর সম্পন্ন দীঘিনালায় পিসিপির কলেজ ও থানা কমিটির যৌত কাউন্সিল অনুষ্ঠিত যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-ইরান যুদ্ধ বন্ধে চুক্তি হলেও ঝুঁকি থেকেই যাচ্ছে ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই সব স্কুলে পরিমার্জিত নতুন বই পৌঁছে যাবে: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী কর্ণফুলীতে সাম্পান খেলা ও চাটগাঁইয়া সাংস্কৃতিক মেলার আয়-ব্যয় নিয়ে প্রশ্ন 64-run hammering! Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh sink Pakistan as India begin T20 World Cup with big win | Cricket News
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Tanya Mittal Reacts To Gullu-Bhagyashree Controversy: ‘Meri Kisi Se Aisi Koi Ladai Nahi Hai’ | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৫ জুন, ২০২৬
  • ৩৩ সময় দেখুন
Tanya Mittal Reacts To Gullu-Bhagyashree Controversy: ‘Meri Kisi Se Aisi Koi Ladai Nahi Hai’ | Television News


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Tanya Mittal reacted to the viral interview controversy involving Gullu and Bhagyashree Sharma, saying there is no fight and that Bhagyashree apologised to her.

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Tanya Mittal addresses controversy over interviews with Gullu and Bhagyashree Sharma

Tanya Mittal addresses controversy over interviews with Gullu and Bhagyashree Sharma

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal has been making headlines ever since her interviews with Gullu and Bhagyashree Sharma surfaced online. The interviews that came out had social media questioning their equation, and while Bhagyashree had earlier admitted that things were not okay between her and Tanya, the latter has now reacted to the controversy.

A user asked Tanya during a session, “Gullu or Bhagyashree?” Responding to the question, Tanya Mittal shared, “I think mujhe dono hi ache lagte hain. Meri kisi se aisi koi ladai nahi hai.” Tanya, however, revealed that the two did tease her, which went out of hand, and said, “Thoda mazak masti zyada ho gaya tha.” She further revealed that “Bhagyashree ne mujhe sorry bol diya tha,” and described her as a sweet girl.

When one user asked, “What is the conversation with Amaal Mallik?” Tanya replied, saying, “Meri koi conversation nahi hai Amaal se.” She further claimed that Amaal’s manager doesn’t like her and is against her, but she did defend Amaal, saying, “Amaal aisa nahi hai kyunki mai uske sath 100 din rahi hoon.”

Earlier, Tanya had shared a cryptic note, indirectly hinting at what happened during the interview, and said, “Happy to break male egos again. Jealous? I can imagine. Some men can handle a strong woman. Some can only handle talking about one. While they’re busy being uncomfortable with a woman who refuses to shrink herself, I’m busy building, winning, and collecting blessings. Stay pressed. Stay jealous. Stay watching. I’ll stay unforgettable.”

In her next story, she appeared to address an unpleasant interview experience. Tanya wrote, “A question for all of you. If someone keeps making unnecessary jokes about you, calling you names, and repeatedly trying to provoke you during an interview, what would you do? Would you go down to their level? Or would you choose dignity?” She further added, “I have always chosen silence over nonsense. That day, when I felt a line was being crossed, I simply decided not to engage. I answered in one word because I refused to reward disrespect with a reaction.”

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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