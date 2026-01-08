শুক্রবার, ০৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bruno Mars Announces The Romantic Stadium Tour Worldwide; Dates, Cities And Ticket Details | Hollywood News When Kartik Aaryan’s Mother Commented On His Dating Rumours: ‘Kis Kis Ka Naam Loge, Ek Ho Toh Bolo’ | Bollywood News Chess Controversy in Kolkata! R Praggnanandhaa stops clock; draw call sparks uproar – Watch | Chess News Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya ‘Quietly’ Break Up Days After AP Dhillon Concert Drama: Report | Bollywood News Kolkata Rapid & Blitz: Nihal Sarin joins Viswanathan Anand at the top after Day 2 | Chess News কুয়েটে ছাদ থেকে পড়ে নির্মাণ শ্রমিকের মৃত্যু ‘The game needs to evolve’: Robin Uthappa questions sense behind ICC tournament every year | Cricket News Alia Bhatt Says Yash’s Toxic Teaser Is ‘Dynamite’; Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal To Reunite After Divorce? | Bollywood News সব সম্প্রদায়ের মানুষ মিলেমিশে বসবাস করছে রাঙামাটিতে -অতিরিক্ত পুলিশ সুপার Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is vs New Zealand as BCCI issues injury update | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Chess Controversy in Kolkata! R Praggnanandhaa stops clock; draw call sparks uproar – Watch | Chess News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Chess Controversy in Kolkata! R Praggnanandhaa stops clock; draw call sparks uproar – Watch | Chess News


R Praggnanandhaa stops clock, sparks controversy (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: A moment of high drama and confusion stole the spotlight on Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid in Kolkata, triggering debate across the chess world. The incident happened during Round 6 when R Praggnanandhaa stopped the clock with just one second remaining, leading to a dramatic and debated draw against Wesley So.The situation arose when Praggnanandhaa advanced a pawn close to promotion but realised there was not enough time to complete the move and replace the pawn with a queen.

Vidit Gujrathi Exclusive: FIDE World Cup heartbreak, Goa controversy, bond with Anish Giri

With the clock about to run out, he stopped the timer and sought help. Commentators watching the game believed So would be awarded the win on time, but after discussion, the arbiters ruled the game a draw.Well-known chess arbiter Chris Bird strongly criticised the ruling. “Should have been ruled a loss. “6.11.2 A player may pause the chessclock only in order to seek the arbiter’s assistance, for example when promotion has taken place and the piece required is not available.” No promotion actually took place so this is not relevant here,” Bird wrote on X, questioning the officials’ interpretation.Away from the debate, the tournament itself delivered high-quality chess. Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand showed his experience and fighting spirit to bounce back after an early loss. In Round 4, Anand looked in control before a rook blunder allowed Arjun Erigaisi to turn the game around. However, Anand responded strongly, beating Hans Niemann and Volodar Murzin to move into joint lead with Nihal Sarin on 4.5 points.Nihal enjoyed an excellent run, having three games in a row. He took advantage of mistakes by Niemann and Murzin before showing strong endgame skills to defeat Vidit Gujrathi.In the women’s section, Kateryna Lagno topped the standings with 4.5 points after six rounds. Among the Indian players, Vantika Agrawal stood fifth with three points, while Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali and Rakshitta Ravi remained in contention.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Kolkata Rapid & Blitz: Nihal Sarin joins Viswanathan Anand at the top after Day 2 | Chess News

Kolkata Rapid & Blitz: Nihal Sarin joins Viswanathan Anand at the top after Day 2 | Chess News

‘The game needs to evolve’: Robin Uthappa questions sense behind ICC tournament every year | Cricket News

‘The game needs to evolve’: Robin Uthappa questions sense behind ICC tournament every year | Cricket News

Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is vs New Zealand as BCCI issues injury update | Cricket News

Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is vs New Zealand as BCCI issues injury update | Cricket News

‘Sold a lie for three years’: 85-year-old England legend Geoffrey Boycott rips into Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes after Ashes thrashing | Cricket News

‘Sold a lie for three years’: 85-year-old England legend Geoffrey Boycott rips into Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes after Ashes thrashing | Cricket News

Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, breaks multiple records; surpasses Virat Kohli and Babar Azam | Cricket News

Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, breaks multiple records; surpasses Virat Kohli and Babar Azam | Cricket News

Drama at PSL team auction! Former Multan Sultans owner withdraws: ‘South Punjab is where my heart is’ | Cricket News

Drama at PSL team auction! Former Multan Sultans owner withdraws: ‘South Punjab is where my heart is’ | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST