Chinnaswamy Stadium set to host IPL and international cricket again after Karnataka government clearance | Cricket News

The Government of Karnataka’s Home Department has cleared the way for international and IPL cricket to return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, granting formal permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association to host marquee matches at the venue.The approval comes after a long period of uncertainty for the iconic Bengaluru stadium, which has not staged a major fixture since the tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title celebrations last year. In the aftermath of the incident, the venue was effectively taken off the major cricketing calendar.

Over the past few months, the BCCI had moved several high-profile events away from Chinnaswamy. The Duleep Trophy and the India–South Africa A series were shifted to the Board’s Centre of Excellence on the outskirts of the city. Even the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 matches originally scheduled at the stadium, including the final, were relocated.Administratively, the KSCA also went through a turbulent phase. The association operated without a treasurer and a secretary for months after both officials resigned, citing moral responsibility following the incident.The tragedy itself occurred on 4 June 2025, when a crowd crush outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s maiden IPL title celebrations led to the death of eleven people, with 56 others injured. Thousands of fans had gathered near the stadium for the team’s felicitation ceremony when the situation spiralled out of control.With government clearance now in place, the Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to gradually return to the international and IPL calendar, marking a significant step towards normalcy after one of the darkest chapters in its history.