Daryl Mitchell scripts history, becomes the highest ever to… | Cricket News

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Daryl Mitchell is proving to be a nightmare for India in ODIs. His latest century, alongside Glenn Phillips, helped New Zealand post a challenging 338 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday in the third and final ODI, with the series tied 1-1.Highest ODI Avg vs India (min 500 runs)74.1 – Daryl Mitchell*71.0 – George Bailey62.6 – Gary Kirsten61.4 – Jacques kallis59.9 – Usman Khawaja Mitchell’s record against India is staggering. With an average of 74.1 in ODIs against the Men in Blue (minimum 500 runs), he tops the list ahead of the likes of George Bailey, Gary Kirsten, Jacques Kallis and Usman Khawaja. His dominance has become a recurring theme, and this match was no different.

New Zealand’s start was rocky. Arshdeep Singh bowled Henry Nicholls for a golden duck in the first over, and Harshit Rana removed Devon Conway in the next. After five overs, the score read 27 for 2. Will Young and Mitchell began to steady the innings, taking New Zealand to 47 for 2 after ten overs, but Rana struck again in the 12th over to remove Young for 30, caught brilliantly by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. Mitchell, however, continued his sublime form. He brought up his fourth consecutive ODI fifty against India at the end of the 21st over, closing in on Kane Williamson’s record of five in the ongoing series. New Zealand crossed 150 in the 29th over, and Glenn Phillips joined the party with his first 50 against India in ten innings during the 33rd over.Most runs in a 3-match ODI bilateral series360 – Babar Azam vs WI, 2016 (UAE)360 – Shubman Gill vs NZ, 2023 (Home)352 – Daryl Mitchell vs IND, 2026 (Away)*349 – Imrul Kayes vs ZIM, 2028 (Home)346 – P Nissanka vs AFG, 2024 (Home) By the 36th over, Mitchell had reached his ninth ODI century in just 106 balls, his third in the last four innings and second in the series against India. The Mitchell-Phillips partnership flourished, reaching 180 runs for the fourth wicket. Phillips then completed his second ODI century in just 83 balls, marking the first time two New Zealand batters scored hundreds in the same ODI innings against India. Arshdeep Singh finally broke the partnership in the 44th over, ending Phillips’ 106 off 88 deliveries. Mitchell’s innings concluded at 137 off 131 balls, featuring 15 fours and three sixes. Despite late wickets, Michael Bracewell’s unbeaten 28 off 18 deliveries helped New Zealand finish at 337 for 8. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana took three wickets each for India. Mitchell’s incredible numbers against India reflect more than just one match. His consistency and dominance make him one of the toughest opponents India has faced in ODIs.