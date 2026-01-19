সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৫:৫২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Pandya Store Star Shiny Doshi Joins The 50 Show, Marking Her Return To TV | Television News Drama at AFCON final: Players walk off, Panenka missed, and Senegal lift trophy – Watch | Football News Rajinikanth Said ‘No’, These 5 Rejected Films Turned 4 Other Stars Into Superstars Raised among doctors and professors, Aman Mokhade leads Vidarbha to Vijay Hazare glory | Exclusive | Cricket News প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে এনসিপির বৈঠক বিকেলে Barclays and Nike unveiled as London Spirit’s first commercial partners | Cricket News BTS World Tour: Why Korean Hotels Are Cancelling Fans’ Reservations | Korean News ফেসবুকে ভিডিও সেভ ও আনসেভ করার সহজ নিয়ম মার্কিন ভিসা পেতে বন্ড জমার তারিখ প্রকাশ শাকসু নির্বাচন স্থগিত – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Drama at AFCON final: Players walk off, Panenka missed, and Senegal lift trophy – Watch | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Drama at AFCON final: Players walk off, Panenka missed, and Senegal lift trophy – Watch | Football News


Drama unfolded in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday as Senegal survived chaos to win the title. With Senegalese players walking off the pitch, fans clashed with security. However, a missed Panenka penalty changed everything.The final was played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Senegal and Morocco were locked at 0-0 deep into injury time. Morocco were then awarded a penalty after a VAR review. The decision was for a challenge on Brahim Diaz.

Lionel Messi India tour: Inside story of what went wrong in Kolkata

Senegal were already angry. Minutes earlier, they had a goal ruled out for a soft foul. The referee did not check VAR for that moment. When the penalty was given, Senegal players reacted in fury. Some of them walked off the pitch in protest.The situation grew worse in the stands. Senegal fans tried to enter the field. They clashed with security staff. The match was stopped for almost 20 minutes.Eventually, play resumed. Diaz stepped up to take the penalty. He tried a weak Panenka. Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved it.Watch:In extra time, Senegal stayed calm. In the fourth minute, Pape Gueye scored a brilliant goal. It was the only goal of the match. Senegal won 1-0 and lifted the trophy.“We had a feeling of injustice. Just before the penalty we thought we should have had a goal and the referee didn’t go to VAR,” said Villarreal midfielder Gueye. “Sadio told us to come back on and we remobilised. Edouard then made the save, we stayed focused, got the goal and won the game.”Senegal coach Pape Thiaw admitted fault. “After thinking about it, I realised that I shouldn’t have asked them to go off. I apologise for that,” Thiaw told French broadcaster beIN Sports.“Sometimes you can react in the heat of the moment. Before that we scored a goal that was not given. But now we accept that referees do make mistakes and we apologise.”This was Senegal’s second AFCON title. Their first came four years ago in Cameroon. That final was decided on penalties against Egypt.Gueye’s goal was historic. It was Senegal’s first ever goal in four AFCON finals.“We are very happy with the victory tonight,” said Gueye. “We feel pride. We wanted to win tonight. We all saw what happened at the end of the match but we took the decision to come back onto the pitch and give everything, which we did.”



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Raised among doctors and professors, Aman Mokhade leads Vidarbha to Vijay Hazare glory | Exclusive | Cricket News

Raised among doctors and professors, Aman Mokhade leads Vidarbha to Vijay Hazare glory | Exclusive | Cricket News

Barclays and Nike unveiled as London Spirit’s first commercial partners | Cricket News

Barclays and Nike unveiled as London Spirit’s first commercial partners | Cricket News

South Africa Under-19 123/2 in 19.0 Overs

South Africa Under-19 123/2 in 19.0 Overs

‘We didn’t bat long enough’: Shubman Gill’s blunt verdict after India’s historic ODI series defeat against New Zealand | Cricket News

‘We didn’t bat long enough’: Shubman Gill’s blunt verdict after India’s historic ODI series defeat against New Zealand | Cricket News

Kuldeep Yadav’s form a worry ahead of T20 World Cup: Modest returns in NZ ODIs highlight fading zing at crucial juncture | Cricket News

Kuldeep Yadav’s form a worry ahead of T20 World Cup: Modest returns in NZ ODIs highlight fading zing at crucial juncture | Cricket News

T20 World Cup Indian visas: ICC confident approvals on track as 42 Pakistani-origin players and staff apply | Cricket News

T20 World Cup Indian visas: ICC confident approvals on track as 42 Pakistani-origin players and staff apply | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST