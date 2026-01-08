Enna thambi! ‘You can’t explain this at 14’: R Ashwin’s awe sums up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unstoppable rise | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Pic credit: ACC)

NEW DELHI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary surge through age-group and domestic cricket has reached a point where even seasoned internationals are struggling to put it into words. At just 14, the teenage opener has forced the cricketing world to sit up and take notice — and few reactions have captured the scale of the moment better than Ravichandran Ashwin’s widely shared social media posts.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Ashwin, a veteran of Indian cricket, laid out Sooryavanshi’s recent numbers in stark fashion, allowing the statistics to tell their own story. “171(95), 50(26), 190(84), 68(24), 108(61), 46(25) & 127(74) today. These are just some of Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s scores in the last 30 days across domestic & U19 cricket,” Ashwin wrote, before adding in Tamil-inflected admiration: Enna thambi, indha adi podhuma, illa innum konjam venuma? Translation ( what’s all this brother? Is this sample enough or are you going to raise the bar further ). You can’t explain in words what this kid is doing at 14.”

The post came on the back of another breathtaking performance from Sooryavanshi, who marked his first assignment as India Under-19 captain with a scintillating 63-ball century against South Africa in the final Youth ODI at Benoni. His 127, studded with 10 sixes and nine fours, powered India to a mammoth 393/7 and set up a crushing 233-run win that sealed the series 3-0.Ashwin also turned his gaze to what lies ahead, framing the next few months as a defining stretch in the teenager’s journey. “With the U19 WC round the corner where he’s expected to be the showstopper, followed immediately by the leap to the IPL for his first full season as an opener stepping into the big shoes of Sanju, the next four months of #VaibhavWatch is going to be exciting, telling us everything about his temperament, hunger & character. ,” he wrote.On the field, Sooryavanshi backed up the hype with all-round contributions. After India’s batters laid the platform, the bowlers dismantled South Africa for 160, with Kishan Singh leading the charge and Sooryavanshi himself chipping in with a wicket to claim the final dismissal.Across the three-match series, the young captain topped the run charts with 206 runs at a strike rate north of 187. Overall, he now has 973 runs in 18 Youth ODIs at an average above 54, with three hundreds already to his name.