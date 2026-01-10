Gujarat Giants 0/0 in 0.0 Overs | Gujarat Giants Women vs Up Warriorz Women Live Score: Fresh starts beckon as UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants open WPL campaigns

Gujarat Giants Women vs Up Warriorz Women Live Score: UP Warriorz enter the tournament hoping for a turnaround under the leadership of Meg Lanning. The former Australia captain, who guided Delhi Capitals to three straight finals, has been brought in to halt a downward trend that saw the Warriorz slide from third to fourth and then finish bottom over the first three editions. Her presence is expected to add structure and composure to a side that looked unsettled last season, particularly when regular captain Alyssa Healy was unavailable.

Despite the change at the helm, the Warriorz still have areas to resolve. Wicketkeeping remains a concern with Shipra Giri the only specialist option in the squad. At the top of the order, Phoebe Litchfield offers versatility and could open alongside Kiran Navgire, while the onus of building innings will rest on the experienced middle-order pairing of Lanning and Harleen Deol.

The team’s bowling, however, appears well-stocked. World-class spin options Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma form the core, complemented by the experience of Shikha Pandey and the pace of Kranti Goud. The mix gives the Warriorz variety across phases, from new-ball control to death-over execution.

Gujarat Giants come into the opener with a more positive recent memory, having made the playoffs last season after two disappointing campaigns. Under the captaincy of Ashleigh Gardner, they carry a strong overseas contingent but are still searching for a settled Indian batting presence to anchor the lineup.

Beth Mooney is expected to handle wicketkeeping duties and set the tone at the top, while Sophie Devine’s return after missing the 2025 season adds further depth and experience. The Giants’ pace unit is led by Renuka Singh Thakur, with Kim Garth and Kashvee Gautam providing support.

Spin is another area of strength for Gujarat, with Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Tanuja Kanwar giving the side multiple options depending on conditions.

With both teams in phases of transition, the opening clash offers an early opportunity to lay down a marker and shape the narrative of their WPL campaigns.

Teams (from):

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Charli Knott, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G Trisha, Pratika Rawa

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni