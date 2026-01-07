বুধবার, ০৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৩:০১ অপরাহ্ন
‘Hopeful he’ll be fit’: Salman Agha updates on Shaheen Afridi’s race against time before T20 World Cup | Cricket News

  বুধবার, ৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Shaheen Afridi (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Pakistan T20 captain Salman Ali Agha on Wednesday expressed optimism over Shaheen Shah Afridi’s recovery from a knee injury, saying the team remains hopeful the fast bowler will regain full fitness in time for next month’s T20 World Cup.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Afridi, a cornerstone of Pakistan’s pace attack, is currently undergoing rehabilitation under the supervision of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel at the High Performance Centre in Lahore. His availability is seen as crucial for Pakistan’s prospects in the tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh seek T20 WC match shift from India after Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

“We are hopeful he will be fit for the World Cup but the final decision will come from the (Pakistan Cricket) Board on advice from the medical panel,” Salman told the media in Dambulla, where Pakistan face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday.The PCB released a video earlier in the day showing Afridi going through rehabilitation drills, though it stopped short of detailing the severity of the injury or a timeline for his return. Afridi sustained the knee injury while fielding in a Big Bash League match in Australia and was subsequently released by Brisbane Heat before being recalled by the PCB for treatment.The injury has raised concerns as it is not the first time Afridi has dealt with knee trouble. He suffered a similar issue while fielding during a Test match in Galle in 2021, an injury that sidelined him for several months.Salman also said Pakistan have assembled a balanced squad for both the Sri Lanka series and the World Cup, adding that the ongoing tour will help the players adapt to local conditions.“This series will help the players a lot for the World Cup, especially those who haven’t played that much cricket in Sri Lanka,” he said.Pakistan will play all their World Cup matches in Sri Lanka.



