বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:৩৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Is Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 9 Real? The Secret Finale Theory Explained| N18G সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা শ্রীমঙ্গলে ৭ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস Last Ashes series? Steve Smith raises retirement question after dominant win | Cricket News Krystle Dsouza Calls Ranveer Singh’s Energy ‘Infectious’ After Working With Him | Bollywood News ‘I am deeply sorry’: Harry Brook’s apology puts spotlight on England’s off-field conduct after Ashes disaster | Cricket News ভালুকায় দিপু দাস হত্যা: লাশ পোড়ানোয় নেতৃত্ব দেওয়া ইয়াছিন গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad এক্সকে কড়া নির্দেশ! Bollywood’s ‘OG’ Dance Icon, He Struggled To Find Work Due To Height, Was Slapped By His Uncle In Front Of Everyone Rahila Firdous’ journey: Engineering degree, wicketkeeping gloves and MS Dhoni as idol | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News জকসু নির্বাচনে বিজয়ীদের ঢাকা মহানগরী দক্ষিণ জামায়াতের অভিনন্দন
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘I am deeply sorry’: Harry Brook’s apology puts spotlight on England’s off-field conduct after Ashes disaster | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
‘I am deeply sorry’: Harry Brook’s apology puts spotlight on England’s off-field conduct after Ashes disaster | Cricket News


Harry Brook (Getty Images)

England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook issued a public apology on Thursday, admitting he was “deeply sorry” after being involved in an altercation at a New Zealand nightclub — an incident that has added to the scrutiny surrounding England’s disastrous Ashes tour.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Brook’s statement came just hours after England’s campaign ended in Sydney, where defeat in the fifth Test sealed a dominant 4–1 Ashes series win for Australia. The timing of the apology ensured the focus swiftly shifted from on-field failures to questions around discipline and behaviour.

Usman Khawaja’s retirement speech: ‘I want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be easier’

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph, Brook was involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer on October 31 while England were touring New Zealand. The incident occurred on the eve of the third ODI in Wellington, which England lost the following day, with Brook scoring just six. The 26-year-old later reported the matter to team management and was fined £30,000, along with being handed a final warning regarding his conduct.READ ALSO: ‘Deeply disappointing’: ECB launches sweeping review of England after Ashes collapseIn a candid statement, Brook accepted full responsibility. “I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team,” he said.“Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my team-mates, coaches and supporters,” Brook added, underlining the personal toll of the incident.

Poll

Do you think Harry Brook’s apology was necessary following the nightclub incident?

Brook also stressed his intent to move forward constructively. “I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again,” he said.The apology comes as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launches an immediate and “thorough” review into the Ashes defeat, with off-field behaviour among its key focus areas. ECB chief executive Richard Gould described the campaign as “deeply disappointing” and confirmed that preparations, individual performances and behaviours would all be examined.With England’s next Test not until June, attention now turns to white-ball cricket and the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Brook is set to lead that side, with his apology marking a crucial moment as England attempt to reset — on and off the field — after a bruising Ashes tour.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Last Ashes series? Steve Smith raises retirement question after dominant win | Cricket News

Last Ashes series? Steve Smith raises retirement question after dominant win | Cricket News

Rahila Firdous’ journey: Engineering degree, wicketkeeping gloves and MS Dhoni as idol | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

Rahila Firdous’ journey: Engineering degree, wicketkeeping gloves and MS Dhoni as idol | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

Jason Smith’s late blitz breathes life into MI Cape Town’s SA20 defence | Cricket News

Jason Smith’s late blitz breathes life into MI Cape Town’s SA20 defence | Cricket News

WTC standings shake up after Ashes: Australia tighten grip at top, England slip as India stay in contention | Cricket News

WTC standings shake up after Ashes: Australia tighten grip at top, England slip as India stay in contention | Cricket News

Big blow for India: Tilak Varma undergoes surgery, ruled out of New Zealand T20Is; T20 World Cup in doubt | Cricket News

Big blow for India: Tilak Varma undergoes surgery, ruled out of New Zealand T20Is; T20 World Cup in doubt | Cricket News

Enna thambi! ‘You can’t explain this at 14’: R Ashwin’s awe sums up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unstoppable rise | Cricket News

Enna thambi! ‘You can’t explain this at 14’: R Ashwin’s awe sums up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s unstoppable rise | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST