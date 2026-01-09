ICC chief Jay Shah calls Rohit Sharma ‘our captain’; batter’s reaction goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

ICC chief Jay Shah calls Rohit Sharma ‘our captain’ (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma could not hide his happiness when ICC chairman Jay Shah called him “our captain” at a recent public event. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, showing Rohit smiling widely as he listened. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was also seen smiling beside him.This moment stood out because Rohit is no longer India’s official ODI captain. He was replaced by Shubman Gill ahead of India’s tour of Australia in October 2025. Even so, Rohit’s reaction showed how special the recognition still was for him.

Rohit had a very successful time as India's captain. Under his leadership, India won two major ICC titles. The team lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024 and followed it up with the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. These victories made Rohit one of India's most successful captains in recent years.Earlier, Rohit had announced his retirement from T20 Internationals and Test cricket. Suryakumar Yadav took charge of the T20I team, while Shubman Gill was named Test captain.With the ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027 and Rohit now 38 years old, the selectors felt it was the right moment to hand over the ODI captaincy to Gill so he could grow into the role.Rohit was named Virat Kohli's successor as India's ODI captain in December 2021 and went on to lead the team in 56 matches.Now, Rohit is set to return to action as a player. He will feature in India's upcoming three-match ODI series, which begins on January 11.