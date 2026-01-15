IND vs USA Live Score, ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026: India opt to bowl against USA; all eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IND vs USA Live Score, ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026: India begin their Under-19 World Cup journey as the team to beat, carrying a legacy unmatched in the history of the tournament. As they take on USA in their opening match today, the focus is firmly on a record-extending sixth title. Since the competition began in 1988, India have lifted the trophy five times, using the platform to unearth generational talents who later shaped international cricket. From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Kane Williamson and Joe Root, the event has consistently offered a glimpse into the game’s future.

The current squad arrives with added motivation after falling short in the 2024 final against Australia. Titles in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022 underline India’s pedigree, while a strong run of results — 13 wins in their last 16 matches, including overseas series successes — suggests a team well-versed in handling pressure away from home.

Much of the attention will be on teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose explosive batting has already made global headlines, including a stunning IPL century. He will be supported by captain Ayush Mhatre, vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra and consistent run-getter Aaron George, despite some recent concerns over form and fitness. The bowling unit, led by the unconventional Deepesh Devendran and supported by RS Ambrish, Kishan Singh and Henil Patel, adds depth and variety.

India are placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, Bangladesh and USA, with fixtures lined up in Bulawayo. As Zimbabwe and Namibia host a diverse 16-team field, India’s challenge will be to convert talent and expectation into yet another title-winning campaign.