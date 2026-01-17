India vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in spotlight as India enter Bangladesh clash as favourites

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Seeking to build on their confident start, a well-balanced India will begin as firm favourites when they take on a tricky Bangladesh in their second match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup here on Saturday.

Five-time champions India opened their campaign on expected lines, cruising to a six-wicket win over the USA after bowling them out for a modest 107 in a rain-hit encounter. Right-arm pacer Henil Patel starred with outstanding figures of 5/16 from seven overs, while the rest of the bowling unit chipped in effectively.

India’s star-studded batting line-up will be keen for a longer stint in the middle against Bangladesh, who are expected to offer a sterner test than the USA. The Ayush Mhatre-led side will once again bank on the opening pair of Mhatre and prodigious 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, with vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra, all-rounders Aaron George and Vedant Trivedi, and wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu providing solidity through the order.

The pace attack features D Deepesh, RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh and Udhav Mohan, while spin duties will be handled by Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel and Mohamed Enaan.

Champions in five of the tournament’s 16 editions, India remain the most successful side in the competition’s history, which began in 1988 with Australia winning the inaugural title. Their confidence has been further boosted by an impressive run over the past year, including series victories in England, Australia and South Africa. The win over the USA was India’s 14th in their last 17 matches.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are led by experienced skipper Azizul Hakim, whose leadership will be key as the team navigates the tournament across Zimbabwe and Namibia. Hakim and his deputy Zawad Abrar will anchor the batting, with the pair having scored over 1,000 Youth ODI runs since the 2024 edition. Kalam Siddiki, who has amassed 857 runs in the same period, adds further firepower.

Bangladesh also boast a formidable bowling attack, with pacers Iqbal Hossain and Al Fahad likely to enjoy the pace-friendly conditions in Zimbabwe. The duo are the most prolific wicket-takers since the last Under-19 World Cup, claiming 45 and 43 wickets respectively, while left-arm spinner Samiun Basir has also impressed with 29 wickets at an economy rate of under four.

Teams (from):

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi.

Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shaharia Al Amin, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Al Fahad, Shahriar Ahmed, Iqbal Hossain. Reserves: Abdur Rahim, Debashis Sarkar Deba, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Farhan Shahriar, Farzan Ahmed Alif, Sanjid Majumder, Md Sobuj.