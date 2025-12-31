International Online Prayer Meeting for Peace in Bangladesh Interfaith unity delivers a message of hope and harmony amid natural disasters and political unrest

An international prayer meeting for peace and stability in Bangladesh was held on December 27th, organized by HWPL. Around 40 religious leaders from various countries, including Bangladesh, attended the event to share a time of solidarity and prayer for overcoming the national crisis.

The prayer meeting was organized in response to Bangladesh’s ongoing instability caused by recent earthquakes, natural disasters, political turmoil, and interreligious tensions. Religious leaders from Buddhism, Christianity, Zoroastrianism, and Sikhism took part online, highlighting the significance of unity that transcends religious boundaries.

The event began with congratulatory messages from social leaders, followed by prayers offered by representatives of each religion. It concluded with all participants singing a song of peace together, expressing their shared hope for Bangladesh’s recovery and harmony. Attendees stated that the prayer meeting provided an opportunity to reaffirm interfaith harmony and a shared sense of responsibility.

Alow Jyoti Barua, Buddhist Leader from Bangladesh said, “It was truly a wonderful event. Despite the late hour, I had a fantastic time with you all. Thank you so much for inviting me; I am delighted to have been a part of such a great program.”

Anuruddha Bhikku, Monk from Bangladesh shared, “I feel blessed to be able to attend this event and thank you all at HWPL, especially brother Jacob Bae for inviting me. Because the current situation in Bangladesh is very dangerous, this event is even more meaningful.”

An HWPL official commented, “This prayer meeting was a meaningful occasion where international religious leaders came together in empathy and unity for the suffering of Bangladesh,” adding, “We hope that practical cooperation for peace will continue through both online and offline efforts.”

The event highlighted the participation of religious leaders in promoting unity and harmony, and provided an opportunity to discuss avenues for continued peace initiatives and international cooperation in Bangladesh.