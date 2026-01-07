বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
‘It’s too much’: India questioned for not collecting Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
‘It’s too much’: India questioned for not collecting Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi | Cricket News


India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has weighed in on the India–Pakistan rivalry following the Asia Cup 2025, calling out what he described as excessive on-field theatrics and expressing disappointment over how events unfolded. The Asia Cup once again showcased why clashes between India and Pakistan remain cricket’s most intense rivalry. While the contest has always been charged with emotion and history, the 2025 edition went beyond the 22 yards, with off-field drama capturing almost as much attention as the cricket itself.

Bangladesh seek T20 WC match shift from India after Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

India lifted the Asia Cup after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final, extending their dominance over their arch-rivals in multi-team tournaments. Yet, the post-match scenes drew widespread debate when Indian players chose not to collect the trophy from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, amid the backdrop of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Naqvi eventually took the trophy back, resulting in India returning home without the trophy despite their victory. Speaking on the Willow by Cricbuzz podcast, Holder was candid about his discomfort with the situation. “I don’t like the India–Pakistan beef. I saw India win the Asia Cup and they didn’t go to accept the trophy. It’s just too much, man,” he said. Holder then broadened the discussion, offering his perspective on how politics and ownership dynamics have influenced franchise cricket. He noted the limited opportunities for Pakistani players in T20 leagues, especially those owned by Indian stakeholders. “Certain Pakistanis can’t be involved in certain teams because they’re owned by Indian owners. It’s just sad, man,” he added. The former West Indies captain stressed the influence top cricketers wield beyond results. “If you’re inspiring a generation and inspiring the world, then we have to find a way to come together,” Holder said. While acknowledging the long political history between the two nations, he believes cricket can still be a starting point for change. “I understand how big this rivalry is off the field,” he noted. “But if change is going to happen, it can start on the cricket field. A way to soften things is by India and Pakistan coming together through sport.” Holder sees potential for sport to influence life beyond cricket. “If it’s possible at a sporting level, maybe it becomes possible in everyday life too,” he said. “Stopping the fighting and tension would be huge.” He also spoke about the cultural impact of athletes as role models: “There’s always a trickle-down effect. When people see their heroes behaving a certain way, it influences them. That’s why it’s sad to see this play out. Despite the tensions, Holder emphasised his respect for both nations. “They’re beautiful countries with incredible people and cultures,” he said. “That’s why moments like this hurt everyone who loves cricket.” He concluded with a call to uphold the spirit of the game: “We talk about unity and growing the game. So let’s practise what we preach — bring cricket together and build healthier relationships.” India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series for several years, making ICC and ACC events the only stages where the rivalry now unfolds. Asia Cup 2025 saw the two sides clash three times, including the final, keeping the spotlight firmly on the rivalry throughout the tournament.



