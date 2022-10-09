রবিবার , ৯ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৪শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kajal Aggarwal Reveals Son Neil Kitchlu’s Face As Paps Click Them At The Airport, Watch Video

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৯, ২০২২ ১:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kajal agarwal and gautam kitchlu


Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is quite active on social media and she keeps treating her fans to glimpses of her cute baby boy. The actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil Kitchlu and the best part – she revealed Neil’s face for the first time at the airport. The Singham actress posed happily with her son for the camera. In the pictures, Neil looks super cute and innocent and is seen resting in his stroller. For the parent’s outfit, mother Kajal donned an ethnic attire and looked pretty while Gautam opted for a basic and casual look.

Reacting to the video shared by a fan page, a user wrote, “Very cute, like his mother Kajal Aggarwal,” while another wrote, “Very nice, Kaju.”

A few days earlier, Kajal shared a picture of herself with her son Neil. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Double the trouble, twice the fun,” with the hashtag.

Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child Neil Kitchlu on May 19 this year. The couple has been busy with parental duties ever since.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is getting ready to return to the big screen with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. For her character in the film, the diva is also learning new talents such as martial arts and horseback riding. This much-anticipated drama is being directed by filmmaker S Shankar. The sequel to the superstar’s 1996 movie, Indian, is titled Indian 2. The film, which was supposed to go on floors in 2020, was repeatedly postponed owing to a variety of factors. But now, it has been resumed.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

kajal agarwal and gautam kitchlu
Kajal Aggarwal Reveals Son Neil Kitchlu’s Face As Paps Click Them At The Airport, Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
00 15
মাত্র ৪৩ হাজার টাকায় আইফোন ১৩! ফ্লিপকার্টের এই ধামাকাদার অফার আপনি জানেন তো
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 416572960657778
ঈদ-ই-মিলাদুন্নবী (সা.) উপলক্ষে বাণী
রাসুল (সা.) সমগ্র বিশ্বমানবতার জন্য প্রেরিত হয়েছেন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Kader Rowson
গাড়িতে জাতীয় পতাকা ব্যবহার নিয়ে জাপায় দ্বন্দ্ব
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 715156676529102

আনোয়ারায় কওমি মাদ্রাসার ৮ হাজার শিক্ষার্থীদের করোনার টিকা প্রদান কার্যক্রম শুরু

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 gaskiki ozawa 1152 5 2

সাউথবাংলা ব্যাংকের ৪ শতাংশ বোনাস লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন

 idrs 20220702081135 20220723110349 20220802151040 20220905135447 20220912144923

বাণিজ্যিক প্রতিষ্ঠানে ভালো বেতনে চাকরি

 1647842221 photo

Live 3rd Test: Australia win toss and bat against Pakistan

 lafarge holsim 1

লেনদেনের শীর্ষে লাফার্জ হোলসিম – Corporate Sangbad

 Board Meeting

চলতি সপ্তাহে আট কোম্পানির বোর্ড সভা – Corporate Sangbad

 1625503408 wrap

Shagufta Ali in Major Financial Crunch, Dharmendra to Romance Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi

 wm chattogram medical college

চমেকে মারামারি, মামলার পর ২ ছাত্র গ্রেফতার

 wm SM Kamal Sirajganj 23 August 2022

‘খেলার মাঠ থাকবে মাঠের জায়গায়, খাস জমিতে আশ্রয়ণ প্রকল্প’

 image 487569 1636970612

আমরা করোনার ভ্যাকসিন তৈরি করতে চাই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী