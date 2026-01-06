Liam Livingstone, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell headline major squad changes in SA20 | Cricket News

Squads across the SA20 have seen notable changes as the tournament heads into a decisive phase, with franchises reshaping their line-ups to cover injuries, international commitments and form concerns. Durban’s Super Giants have made a high-profile move by bringing in England all-rounder Liam Livingstone as a replacement for Tony de Zorzi, who has departed to join South Africa’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Livingstone is no stranger to the league, having previously turned out for MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals, and adds significant power and versatility to the DSG middle order.

At Kingsmead, West Indies great Sunil Narine has joined the squad following Devon Conway ’s return to New Zealand for international duty. A two-time T20 World Cup winner, Narine arrives with a reputation as one of the most influential players in franchise cricket history. Meanwhile, Rising Star Gysbert Wege has been ruled out due to illness and has left the Super Giants camp to undergo rehabilitation, with no replacement named. Joburg Super Kings have been forced into changes of their own after Rilee Rossouw was ruled out with injury. The franchise has recalled seamer Duan Jansen, who impressed earlier in the season with a career-best 4 for 23 against Pretoria Capitals. Their batting resources have also been strengthened by the arrival of James Vince, who brings vast experience and nearly 13,000 T20 runs. “Yeah, it’s good to be here. Nice to actually get into the nets and yeah looking forward to it,” Vince said. “Looking forward to the opportunity to bat with him again. He’s been around a long time, a quality player. One of the best players SA has had, so it’ll be a pleasure to open up with him.” Pretoria Capitals have already unveiled West Indies powerhouse Andre Russell , who marked his debut by hitting a boundary off his very first ball in the competition. Russell replaces seamer Keith Dudgeon. The Capitals have also added England batter Jordan Cox, replacing Rising Star Daniel Smith. Cox previously featured in Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s title-winning squad in 2023. Player replacements at a glance:

Tony de Zorzi replaced by Liam Livingstone at Durban’s Super Giants

Devon Conway replaced by Sunil Narine at Durban’s Super Giants

Rilee Rossouw replaced by Duan Jansen at Joburg Super Kings

Keith Dudgeon replaced by Andre Russell at Pretoria Capitals

Daniel Smith replaced by Jordan Cox at Pretoria Capitals

With experience and star power flowing into squads, the race for the SA20 playoffs is set to intensify.