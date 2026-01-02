Malaika Arora Hopes For ‘Protecting Peace, Moving The Body’ In 2026 | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 13:21 IST

Malaika Arora is seen working out with weights, doing pilates and yoga in the video.

Malaika Arora shares 2026 goals of fitness, peace and mindful living. (Photos: Instagram)

Bollywood diva and fitness icon Malaika Arora is stepping into 2026 with clarity and purpose, placing equal emphasis on physical health and inner calm. The diva took to social media to share her goals for the year, underscoring the importance of discipline, movement and mental well-being. She also shared a video with a text overlay that read: “2026 Train hard, Protect peace, Build wealth.”

In the clip, the actress is seen working out with weights, doing pilates and yoga. “2026 goals: move your body, protect your peace,” Malaika wrote, reflecting her long-standing commitment to fitness and mindful living.

Malaika recently spoke to IANS about the 21st century concluding and reflecting on the phase marked by change, growth and constant reinvention. Talking about how it has been personally for you, Malaika told IANS: “Personally, it’s been a journey of reinvention for me, growing beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and now a published author.”

Looking at the films and performances that have defined this era, Malaika named titles such as Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Queen, Gully Boy and Andhadhun as milestones that reshaped mainstream Hindi cinema. “As we close this chapter, films like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Queen, Gully Boy, Andhadhun etc have truly defined the era.”

She also highlighted Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s body of work from Swades and Chak De! India to My Name Is Khan and more recently Pathaan as films that have influenced Bollywood’s emotional and cultural landscape across generations.

She added: “Actors like Kareena to Alia to Kriti Sanon’s journey too has been iconic, with performances in Jab We Met, Omkara, Gangubai, Mimi reflecting the evolution of strong, complex female characters.”

First Published: January 02, 2026, 13:21 IST

