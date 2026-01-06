More than cricket: How SA20 has turned matchdays into a full-blown festival | Cricket News

A jam-packed SuperSport Park stadium in Centurion (Photo Credit: TimesofIndia.com)

TimesofIndia.com in Johannesburg: As the countdown to the first ball of the SA20 clash between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape began, the announcer whipped the crowd into a frenzy. On the lively grass banks of SuperSport Park in Centurion, spectators hurriedly unfolded picnic chairs as umbrellas popped open and sunscreen was generously applied. The party was just getting started.Nearby, the braai zone slowly came to life, grills warming up as the aroma filled the air, while hydration was well taken care of with the finest South African lagers flowing freely.

It was a Monday evening, the second week of the New Year but no blues were felt in the packed stadium. The bands in the stands and the DJ complimented each other seamlessly to sustain the vibe on what turned out to be an annihilation job by the Sunrisers unit. Sunrisers Eastern Cape mauled Pretoria Capitals by ten wickets. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!But this, however, isn’t about cricket. It isn’t about Jonny Bairstow’s five sixes in the Keshav Maharaj over or Quinton de Kock’s blazing knock. This is about how the spectators in South Africa have embraced the SAT20 and have come out in massive numbers in the ongoing fourth edition. From the windy Sunday in Cape Town to a very pleasant Monday evening in Johannesburg, the games have been completely sold out and the organisers are very optimistic on sustaining the early momentum.

Pretoria Capitals cricketers sign autographs for the kids. (Photo Credit: TimesofIndia.com)

The strong cricket culture and the overall fan engagement experience has helped but the off-season planning is what has helped SA20 get the turnout it continues to have. The timely promotions and build-up campaigns generate the buzz, and this approach has allowed the league to effortlessly get thousands cheering and waving flags on match days. The region-specific allegiances prove a useful catalyst too but it’s the package of cricket, food and entertainment which continues to make days and evenings memorable for the thousands who don’t shy away from shelling out their rands.There are predict and win contests, hefty cash prizes for the ones who end up pulling off one-handed catches in the stands – happened twice on Monday, a kiss cam for the couples, kids cam for the younger lot and even a beer drinking contest which happens during the breaks and is shown on the giant screen. Whether it’s the concourse, the stands, the playing field or the grass banks, there is something or the other always happening for close to four hours of cricketing action and even when it ends, the patient lot get a chance to get selfies with their cricketing heroes.

Spectators enjoying the match between Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Easter Cape at the SuperSport Park in Centurion (Photo Credit: TimesofIndia.com)

The post-match period is a big hit amongst the kids as they queue up on either side of the staircase leading back to the change room and every player walking those steps makes it a memorable outing for them. Even when their parents polish off the final portions on the grill and pour in the glass, there is just enough entertainment for the kids to stay busy. Even when the fries and popcorn supply comes to halt after the match.

While there is no dearth of quality in cricket, the well-packaged fan experience continues to draw crowds in large numbers. Instead of the strolls around the Botanical Garden in Cape Town, a high-octane cricket match at the Newlands, with the table top mountain staring down at you, now seems to be a more preferred option. Safely during the period T20 league is underway.The braais, lagers, fries and popcorn tubs will return to their regular spots soon but SA20 has ensured maximum movement of these South Africa staples remains at the cricket stadiums around the country.