ডেঙ্গুর সংক্রমণে আরও ২৯ জন হাসপাতালে ভর্তি
খেলাধুলা

Mumbai Indians 0/0 in 0.0 Overs | Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, WPL 2026 Live Score: RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana wins toss, opts to bowl against MI

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Mumbai Indians 0/0 in 0.0 Overs | Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, WPL 2026 Live Score: RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana wins toss, opts to bowl against MI



Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Live Score: The Women’s Premier League 2026 is set for a thrilling start as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 2024 winners, in the opening match at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday.

Often dubbed the most fierce rivalry of the WPL, the clash brings together two of the league’s strongest franchises and sets the tone for the season ahead.

Speaking ahead of the opener on JioHotstar, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about handling pressure and enjoying the game. “You feel pressure in any format, whether it is WPL, international cricket or domestic matches. You set a high standard for yourself and expect a lot.

But the most important thing is to enjoy yourself on the field. Other than taking pressure, I would love to enjoy my game,” Harmanpreet said. She added that her role as captain is to help players feel comfortable and confident, even while leading a title-winning side.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana echoed a different but equally focused approach, emphasising discipline and consistency.

“I think the whole RCB squad is very balanced this season. We had a good mega auction. I always tell the team we have to focus on our work ethic. What happens on the field is not in our hands,” Mandhana said. She also expressed her desire to continue her strong batting form, adding, “I have been batting well in the last two years, and I want to bring that success from international cricket to the WPL.”

JioStar expert Veda Krishnamurthy noted that Mandhana will carry added responsibility this season, especially with Ellyse Perry unavailable.

“Smriti Mandhana has evolved as a cricketer. She uses her feet more and plays the leg side against spin, which is an added advantage. But Ellyse Perry’s absence is a big question,” Veda said. “Smriti will not just play a captain’s role, but also take on the responsibility of carrying the team forward.”

Veda also highlighted Mumbai Indians’ depth and balance, pointing to a strong core of international stars and match-winners. With the WPL 2026 underway, the opener promises a high-quality contest between a settled MI outfit and an RCB side looking to adapt and thrive.



