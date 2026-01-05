সোমবার, ০৫ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:১২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Akshay Khanna’s Brother Rahul Reveals Why He Hasn’t Watched Dhurandhar Yet: ‘I’m Waiting For…’ | Bollywood News Mustafizur Rahman row: Bangladesh government imposes indefinite IPL telecast ban Single Papa: Kunal Kemmu’s Family Comedy Series Renewed For Second Season | Web-series News India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, 2nd Youth ODI: South Africa win toss, elect to bat first vs India ‘Stop Making It Dirty’: Mahhi Vij Shares Photo With Jay Bhanushali After Announcing Separation | Television News ‘Step up when it matters’: Mustafizur Rahman’s message after KKR snub | Cricket News হাদির আজাদির লড়াই আজ থেকে শুরু: নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারী ১১ জানুয়ারি মিরাকল ইন্ডাস্ট্রিজের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad এবার কলম্বিয়ায় সরকার পতনের হুমকি ট্রাম্পের Kannan Pattambi, Malayalam Actor And Production Controller, Dies At 62 | Regional Cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Mustafizur Rahman row: Bangladesh government imposes indefinite IPL telecast ban

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৫ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Mustafizur Rahman row: Bangladesh government imposes indefinite IPL telecast ban


Mustafizur Rahman (Image credit: BCB)

NEW DELHI: The Bangladesh government has imposed an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the controversy surrounding the removal of fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.In an official order, authorities confirmed that all IPL-related broadcasts, promotions and event coverage have been suspended with immediate effect. The directive will remain in force until further notice and, according to the statement, has been approved by the competent authority in the interest of the public.

Mohammed Kaif breaks silence on Mustafizur Rahman–KKR debate

The decision comes in the wake of Kolkata Knight Riders dropping Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Bangladeshi officials have maintained that the move was carried out on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and described the action as lacking any reasonable explanation.“There is no logical reason for this decision of the Indian Cricket Board and such a decision has distressed, shocked and angered the people of Bangladesh,” the government order stated.As a result, the authorities said they were compelled to act by suspending all IPL-related content across the country. “A request has been made to stop the promotion/broadcast of all games and events of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further orders,” the statement added.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, 2nd Youth ODI: South Africa win toss, elect to bat first vs India

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, 2nd Youth ODI: South Africa win toss, elect to bat first vs India

‘Step up when it matters’: Mustafizur Rahman’s message after KKR snub | Cricket News

‘Step up when it matters’: Mustafizur Rahman’s message after KKR snub | Cricket News

National Boxing Championships: Rings not ready in time as delays, poor planning mar opening day | Boxing News

National Boxing Championships: Rings not ready in time as delays, poor planning mar opening day | Boxing News

Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg hits out at ‘archaic’ bad light rules | Cricket News

Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg hits out at ‘archaic’ bad light rules | Cricket News

Ashes: Joe Root slams 41st Test century, equals Ricky Ponting’s record | Cricket News

Ashes: Joe Root slams 41st Test century, equals Ricky Ponting’s record | Cricket News

From Mumbai to Chennai: Before KKR, which five IPL teams showed faith in Mustafizur Rahman? Check full list | Cricket News

From Mumbai to Chennai: Before KKR, which five IPL teams showed faith in Mustafizur Rahman? Check full list | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
এনইআইআর চালু হচ্ছে আজ, বন্ধ হবে নতুন অবৈধ হ্যান্ডসেট
এনইআইআর চালু হচ্ছে আজ, বন্ধ হবে নতুন অবৈধ হ্যান্ডসেট
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST