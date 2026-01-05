Mustafizur Rahman row: Bangladesh government imposes indefinite IPL telecast ban

Mustafizur Rahman (Image credit: BCB)

NEW DELHI: The Bangladesh government has imposed an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the controversy surrounding the removal of fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.In an official order, authorities confirmed that all IPL-related broadcasts, promotions and event coverage have been suspended with immediate effect. The directive will remain in force until further notice and, according to the statement, has been approved by the competent authority in the interest of the public.

The decision comes in the wake of Kolkata Knight Riders dropping Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Bangladeshi officials have maintained that the move was carried out on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and described the action as lacking any reasonable explanation.“There is no logical reason for this decision of the Indian Cricket Board and such a decision has distressed, shocked and angered the people of Bangladesh,” the government order stated.As a result, the authorities said they were compelled to act by suspending all IPL-related content across the country. “A request has been made to stop the promotion/broadcast of all games and events of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further orders,” the statement added.