রবিবার, ০৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৬:৫৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Jay Dudhane Allegedly Arrested In Rs 5 Crore Property Fraud Case: Report | Television News সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad Why did World Chess Champion D Gukesh pull out of Tata Steel tournament in Kolkata? | Chess News ‘I Was Not Prepared’: Krystle D’Souza On Dancing With Ranveer Singh During Dhurandhar Song Launch | Bollywood News মাঠের মাইক নয়, ডিজিটাল প্ল্যাটফর্মেই নির্ধারিত হচ্ছে নেতৃত্ব মাদুরোকে তুলে আনায় ট্রাম্পকে অভিনন্দন জানালেন নেতানিয়াহু Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Begin Shooting For Lag Jaa Gale? Their Video From Marine Drive Goes Viral | Bollywood News Mustafizur Rahman’s exclusion from IPL: Bangladesh not to travel to India for T20 World Cup after ‘government intervention’ | Cricket News পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টার স‌ঙ্গে পাকিস্তানের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর ফোনালাপ ‘Only after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire … ‘: R Ashwin makes bold Ruturaj Gaikwad claim after India’s ODI squad snub | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Mustafizur Rahman’s exclusion from IPL: Bangladesh not to travel to India for T20 World Cup after ‘government intervention’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Mustafizur Rahman’s exclusion from IPL: Bangladesh not to travel to India for T20 World Cup after ‘government intervention’ | Cricket News


Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman and teammates celebrate the wicket of India’s captain Surya Kumar Yadav during the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided that Bangladesh’s cricket team will not travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The decision was taken at a meeting held on Sunday afternoon, which was attended by 17 members of the Board of Directors, according to a report by Bangladeshi news outlet Prothom Alo.The issue was discussed in the backdrop of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s exclusion from the Indian Premier League (IPL). BCB directors had earlier held an online meeting on Saturday night to discuss the matter.

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Bangladesh Player From IPL After Outrage Over Attacks On Hindu Minorities

At that point, most of the directors were in favour of not taking any strict step. However, the Prothom Alo report said that after intervention from the government, the board reviewed its stance and changed the decision.The development comes after Mustafizur Rahman was released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), amid rising diplomatic tension between India and Bangladesh.KKR had bought the 30-year-old left-arm pacer for Rs 9.20 crore at the players’ auction last month. His base price was Rs 2 crore, and the bidding involved Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if needed for the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on March 26.India and Sri Lanka are the joint hosts of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. As per the schedule released so far, Bangladesh are slated to play West Indies in Kolkata on February 7, which is the opening day of the tournament.Bangladesh’s remaining three group-stage matches are also scheduled to take place in Kolkata and Mumbai.Earlier on Sunday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 15-member squad for the World Cup, with Liton Das named as captain.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Why did World Chess Champion D Gukesh pull out of Tata Steel tournament in Kolkata? | Chess News

Why did World Chess Champion D Gukesh pull out of Tata Steel tournament in Kolkata? | Chess News

‘Only after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire … ‘: R Ashwin makes bold Ruturaj Gaikwad claim after India’s ODI squad snub | Cricket News

‘Only after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire … ‘: R Ashwin makes bold Ruturaj Gaikwad claim after India’s ODI squad snub | Cricket News

‘Doors should not be closed’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar questioned after Mohammed Shami’s ODI snub | Cricket News

‘Doors should not be closed’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar questioned after Mohammed Shami’s ODI snub | Cricket News

First time in 138 years: Australia break tradition by fielding no spinner in SCG Test | Cricket News

First time in 138 years: Australia break tradition by fielding no spinner in SCG Test | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Food poisoning sidelines Shubman Gill; Punjab win vs Sikkim | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Food poisoning sidelines Shubman Gill; Punjab win vs Sikkim | Cricket News

Arsenal stretch Premier League lead as Villa win | Football News

Arsenal stretch Premier League lead as Villa win | Football News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
এনইআইআর চালু হচ্ছে আজ, বন্ধ হবে নতুন অবৈধ হ্যান্ডসেট
এনইআইআর চালু হচ্ছে আজ, বন্ধ হবে নতুন অবৈধ হ্যান্ডসেট
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST