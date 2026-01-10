শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৫:১৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
From Struggles To Success: Vipin Sharma Opens Up About His Film Journey | Bollywood News Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan’s action questioned in BBL! David Warner warns umpires – Watch | Cricket News Hrithik Roshan’s Sister Sunaina Pens Heartfelt Note On His Birthday: ‘My Duggu, My Rock’ | Bollywood News R Praggnanandhaa’s chess controversy: American GM Wesley So clarifies incident – ‘Things happened so fast’ | Chess News নির্বাচনি প্রস্তুতিতে বিএনপি জোটের চেয়ে জামায়াত–এনসিপি এগিয়ে: নাহিদ রাঙ্গামাটিতে ঈদে মিলাদুন্নবী উপলক্ষ্যে প্রতিযোগিতা ও পুরস্কার বিতরণ George Clooney Reveals Paul McCartney Sang ‘When I’m Sixty-Four’ For Him In Private Performance | Hollywood News Gujarat Giants 0/0 in 0.0 Overs | Gujarat Giants Women vs Up Warriorz Women Live Score: Fresh starts beckon as UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants open WPL campaigns Muzaffar Ali Says ‘Losing That Beauty is Terrible’ As He Donates Rare Anjuman Print To NFDC–NFAI | Bollywood News India targets 12 gold medals at 2036 Olympics | More sports News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan’s action questioned in BBL! David Warner warns umpires – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan’s action questioned in BBL! David Warner warns umpires – Watch | Cricket News


Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan’s action questioned (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: A fresh controversy has erupted in the Big Bash League after Pakistan’s young fast bowler Zaman Khan was questioned over his unusual bowling action during a match on Saturday. The incident quickly grabbed attention as Australia star David Warner openly raised concerns on the field. Zaman Khan, known for his slingshot-style action, was playing his first match of the season for Brisbane Heat. He joined the team as a replacement for injured Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, his debut did not go as planned.

Shubman Gill press conference: Breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub, and more on his future

While batting for Sydney Thunder, David Warner looked uncomfortable facing Zaman. Warner, who went on to score a strong 82, was seen repeatedly stopping play and speaking to the on-field umpire about the pacer’s action. Cameras also caught him exchanging words directly with Zaman during the spell. “He is bowling like a four-year-old bowling. It stay so low,” Warner was heard as saying to Zaman. Warner’s reaction sparked immediate debate among fans watching the game. Some felt that Zaman’s low-arm action looked different. Others also believed Warner’s comments were harsh and unnecessary. On the field, Zaman couldn’t make an impact as he gave away 32 runs in his three overs and failed to trouble the batters consistently. It was a tough start for the young pacer. Brisbane Heat still ended the night on a positive note. They chased down the target to win the match by seven wickets. Former Australian international Usman Khawaja played a key role in the victory, having amassed a fluent 78 and guiding the team home with ease. The incident brought back memories of an earlier Big Bash controversy involving another Pakistani fast bowler, Muhammad Hasnain. During a previous season, Hasnain’s action was questioned after Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis raised concerns. Hasnain was later suspended from bowling, went through a long process to fix his action, and saw his international career badly affected.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
R Praggnanandhaa’s chess controversy: American GM Wesley So clarifies incident – ‘Things happened so fast’ | Chess News

R Praggnanandhaa’s chess controversy: American GM Wesley So clarifies incident – ‘Things happened so fast’ | Chess News

Gujarat Giants 0/0 in 0.0 Overs | Gujarat Giants Women vs Up Warriorz Women Live Score: Fresh starts beckon as UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants open WPL campaigns

Gujarat Giants 0/0 in 0.0 Overs | Gujarat Giants Women vs Up Warriorz Women Live Score: Fresh starts beckon as UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants open WPL campaigns

India targets 12 gold medals at 2036 Olympics | More sports News

India targets 12 gold medals at 2036 Olympics | More sports News

‘Big loss’: Former Ranji Trophy player collapses, dies during cricket match; BCCI mourns | Cricket News

‘Big loss’: Former Ranji Trophy player collapses, dies during cricket match; BCCI mourns | Cricket News

‘After the T20 World Cup final, I never thought I would be dropped again’: Axar Patel opens up | Cricket News

‘After the T20 World Cup final, I never thought I would be dropped again’: Axar Patel opens up | Cricket News

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu loses to Wang Zhiyi in semifinals | Badminton News

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu loses to Wang Zhiyi in semifinals | Badminton News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST