Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi With Raj Kundra And Kids Samisha, Viaan For Sai Baba Darshan | Watch

Last Updated: April 19, 2025, 00:55 IST

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and their kids Samisha and Viaan offer prayers at Shirdi’s Sai Baba temple late at night.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.

Shilpa Shetty recently made a spiritual visit to Shirdi along with her family. The actress, accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, daughter Samisha, son Viaan, and mother Sunanda Shetty, was seen seeking blessings at the revered Sai Baba temple. A video doing the rounds on social media shows the family arriving in Shirdi late at night, travelling in a bus to keep the visit low-key.

In the now-viral clip, Shilpa looks radiant in a vibrant fuchsia pink traditional suit paired with gold bangles and a red bindi. Her warm smile and glowing presence stood out as she walked towards the temple premises. Raj Kundra was seen holding their daughter Samisha, who looked adorable in a mint green kurta dress dotted with delicate floral prints and a bright neon green bow adorning her hair.

Viaan, the couple’s son, twinned with his sister in a green kurta featuring an intricate floral and elephant motif. Shilpa’s mother, Sunanda Shetty, also joined them in a bright red outfit. The family seemed deeply immersed in their spiritual experience with folded hands.

This isn’t the first time Shilpa has turned to spiritual retreats for solace and strength. Known for her disciplined lifestyle and rooted values, the actress often shares glimpses of her spiritual practices on social media, including yoga, meditation and temple visits.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The action-packed show also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi and marked Shilpa’s debut in the digital action genre.

Up next, she will be seen in the pan-India film KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. The film, based on true events from the 1970s, boasts an ensemble cast including Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi. It is set to release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

