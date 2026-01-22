শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:২১ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Sophie Devine stars as Gujarat Giants crush UP Warriorz by 45 runs | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Sophie Devine stars as Gujarat Giants crush UP Warriorz by 45 runs | Cricket News


Gujarat Giants’ Sophie Devine celebrates with teammates (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Sophie Devine returned to form with a composed unbeaten 50 and a crucial bowling contribution as Gujarat Giants secured a commanding 45-run win over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League on Thursday. After being sent in to bat, the Giants recovered from early hiccups to post 153/8, thanks largely to Devine’s calm innings, which included three sixes and two fours off 42 balls. Despite being nearly run out early and dropped on 35 off a no-ball, Devine capitalised in the final over, hitting a couple of sixes off Shikha Pandey to push the total past 150.

‘Indian cricket no less than Bollywood abroad’ | Bombay Sport Exchange

The Giants’ bowlers then produced a disciplined performance to bundle out the hosts for 108 in just 17.3 overs, ending a three-match losing streak. Veteran left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad led the attack with 3/16 in her comeback match, while Devine (2/16) and Renuka Singh (2/20) picked up two wickets apiece. UP Warriorz struggled from the outset, losing Kiran Navgire for a golden duck in the first over and seeing skipper Meg Lanning dismissed for 14 early in the powerplay. Phoebe Litchfield offered some resistance with 32, but the Giants’ bowlers kept the pressure on. Gayakwad’s trio of quick wickets reduced UP to 93/7, and Devine wrapped up the tail, dismissing Sophie Ecclestone to leave the hosts at 94/8 inside 16 overs. UPW’s bowlers, led by Kranti Goud’s 2/18, kept Gujarat’s scoring in check through the middle overs, but Devine’s late surge provided a competitive total that proved more than enough. Gujarat’s all-round performance propelled them to second place in the WPL standings, behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and ended their three-game slump in emphatic fashion.



