T20 World Cup standoff: Bangladesh sends second letter to ICC, reiterates venue shift from India | Cricket News

File Pic: India and Bangladesh fans during the Asia Cup match in Dubai. (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has intensified its standoff with the International Cricket Council (ICC) by sending a second formal communication, reiterating its demand to move Bangladesh’s matches in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The tournament is scheduled to begin on February 7, with Bangladesh slated to play four group matches — three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. However, the team has so far refused to travel to India, escalating uncertainty over its participation just weeks before the global event.

Bangladesh seek T20 WC match shift from India after Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

According to reports, the latest letter was sent after discussions between the BCB and sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul, who has taken a firm stance on the issue. “The ICC wanted to know the areas of concern regarding security, and the BCB has cited them in detail,” a source close to the board told PTI, requesting anonymity. The specifics of the concerns, however, have not been made public.The renewed communication comes against the backdrop of the Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman being released from the IPL on instructions from the BCCI, which cited unspecified “developments all around” as the reason. That decision appears to have deepened mistrust and hardened the BCB’s position.The ICC, while yet to make a public statement, has sought clarity from the Dhaka-based board on the exact nature of the apprehensions. Internally, the BCB itself remains divided. One faction is backing Nazrul’s uncompromising approach, while another is pushing for continued dialogue with the ICC and Indian authorities, arguing that enhanced and foolproof security arrangements could address the concerns.Nazrul’s assertive line marks a shift from the BCB’s traditionally cordial relationship with the BCCI. For now, the ICC has given no indication that Bangladesh’s venues will be shifted from Kolkata and Mumbai to Colombo, though the BCB maintains that the global body has shown willingness to assess the security issues raised.