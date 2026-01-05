সোমবার, ০৫ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:১৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Inside The Stunning Film Locations Of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri ‘Unlucky to miss out’: AB de Villiers explains why India ignored this star player | Cricket News Mahhi Vij Denies Seeking Financial Support Or Maintenance From Jay Bhanushali: Report | Television News Viral incident: Fans misbehave with Rohit Sharma; Hitman responds — WATCH | Cricket News Akshay Khanna’s Brother Rahul Reveals Why He Hasn’t Watched Dhurandhar Yet: ‘I’m Waiting For…’ | Bollywood News Mustafizur Rahman row: Bangladesh government imposes indefinite IPL telecast ban ডেলসি রদ্রিগেজকে ট্রাম্পের হুঁশিয়ারি মাদুরোকে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের আদালতে তোলা হবে আজ এলপি গ্যাসের মূল্যবৃদ্ধির সিদ্ধান্ত প্রত্যাহারের দাবি লেবার পার্টির Single Papa: Kunal Kemmu’s Family Comedy Series Renewed For Second Season | Web-series News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Unlucky to miss out’: AB de Villiers explains why India ignored this star player | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৫ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘Unlucky to miss out’: AB de Villiers explains why India ignored this star player | Cricket News


Mohammed Siraj (Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images)

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers has said Mohammed Siraj has been unfortunate to miss selection for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, pointing to team balance rather than form as the deciding factor. Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers explained that Siraj’s exclusion was more about combination choices than performance. “We see Siraj in the ODI squad, he is one of the unlucky guys to miss out. But that is once again down to the balance,” De Villiers said.

Bangladesh seek T20 WC match shift from India after Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

He highlighted India’s preference for a varied bowling attack, with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh leading the pace group and Harshit Rana offering added depth with the bat. “You have got Bumrah and Arshdeep. Harshit can hold the bat as well. So there are your three seamers. I think that is the reason why you went for Harshit because Siraj is only an outright bowler,” he added. De Villiers also pointed to India’s strategic focus on spin during the tournament. “They do not want to focus too much on seam bowling. The focus is on the spinners. If they get wickets with the seamers upfront, they almost see it as a bonus in a way,” he said, while stressing that Siraj remains firmly in India’s long-term plans. “So Siraj is unlucky but at least he is in the ODI plans moving forward for the 2027 World Cup.” Siraj had a solid IPL season with Gujarat Titans, picking up 16 wickets from 15 matches, but did not feature in a single T20I in 2025. De Villiers believes India have covered all areas heading into the World Cup. “The problem with Harshit Rana with the new ball is that he doesn’t have a lot of experience at the international level. But if he can give you a few overs with Bumrah and Arshdeep, there is enough overs, and then Shivam and Hardik can fill up,” he said. He underlined the depth in India’s bowling unit and its ability to shift momentum. “They also cover all bases with spin, and that’s where they will focus on trying to win games. When Bumrah has a quiet night, a Kuldeep comes through and gets you four and vice versa. Then there is Hardik coming through in the middle and turning the momentum around,” “Those are the kind of championship teams you want, and India has got all those bases covered,”De Villiers said.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Viral incident: Fans misbehave with Rohit Sharma; Hitman responds — WATCH | Cricket News

Viral incident: Fans misbehave with Rohit Sharma; Hitman responds — WATCH | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman row: Bangladesh government imposes indefinite IPL telecast ban

Mustafizur Rahman row: Bangladesh government imposes indefinite IPL telecast ban

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, 2nd Youth ODI: South Africa win toss, elect to bat first vs India

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, 2nd Youth ODI: South Africa win toss, elect to bat first vs India

‘Step up when it matters’: Mustafizur Rahman’s message after KKR snub | Cricket News

‘Step up when it matters’: Mustafizur Rahman’s message after KKR snub | Cricket News

National Boxing Championships: Rings not ready in time as delays, poor planning mar opening day | Boxing News

National Boxing Championships: Rings not ready in time as delays, poor planning mar opening day | Boxing News

Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg hits out at ‘archaic’ bad light rules | Cricket News

Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg hits out at ‘archaic’ bad light rules | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
এনইআইআর চালু হচ্ছে আজ, বন্ধ হবে নতুন অবৈধ হ্যান্ডসেট
এনইআইআর চালু হচ্ছে আজ, বন্ধ হবে নতুন অবৈধ হ্যান্ডসেট
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST