শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৪৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Saba Azad Has A Special Wish For Hrithik Roshan On His 52nd Birthday | See Here | Bollywood News Mahhi Vij Says Her Soul Is Connected To ‘Best Friend’ Nadim: ‘I Love You; Having You By My Side…’ | Television News UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning goes past Ellyse Perry in this WPL list; closes in on Sciver-Brunt | Cricket News Compared with Shoaib Akhtar, KKR’s Rs 75 lakh pacer Umran Malik omitted from J&K Ranji camp: Here’s why মঞ্জুর, না-মঞ্জুর ও বিবেচনাধীনের তালিকা The 50 Contestant: Kim Sharma, Nisha Rawal Anr Ashmit Patel In Talks For Farah Khan Show | Television News WPL: Run-fest ends in heartbreak for UP Warriorz; Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham star in Gujarat Giants’ 10-run win | Cricket News Mardaani 3 Release Date: Rani Mukerji Returns As The Fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy On THIS Date | Bollywood News IND vs NZ: Injury scare for India before first ODI; star batter leaves field in pain after being hit in nets | Cricket News বিএনপির চেয়ারম্যান হওয়ায় তারেক রহমানকে ইউট্যাবের অভিনন্দন
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning goes past Ellyse Perry in this WPL list; closes in on Sciver-Brunt | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning goes past Ellyse Perry in this WPL list; closes in on Sciver-Brunt | Cricket News


Elyssa Perry, Meg Lanning

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning moved past Ellyse Perry to become the second-highest run-scorer in Women’s Premier League history during her team’s match against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.Phoebe Litchfield’s aggressive 78 off 40 balls could not prevent UP Warriorz from going down as Gujarat Giants registered a 10-run win in a high-scoring Women’s Premier League (WPL) match.

WPL Auction 2026: Full Breakdown of Every Major Number

In the match, Lanning crossed Perry’s tally of 972 runs after scoring 30 off 27 balls. She now has 981 runs in the tournament and is 50 runs behind Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who leads the list with 1,031 runs following the opening match of WPL 2026.Sciver-Brunt remains the only player to score more than 1,000 runs in the WPL. Her tally was built on a strong 2025 season, during which she became the first cricketer to score over 500 runs in a single WPL edition. She achieved that feat during Mumbai Indians’ title-winning campaign.The earlier record for most runs in a single WPL season was held by Ellyse Perry, who scored 347 runs in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning 2024 season.With the 2026 season underway, Lanning and Sciver-Brunt are set to compete for the top spot on the all-time WPL run-scoring list.Lanning has been among the more consistent batters in the tournament. She represented Delhi Capitals in the first three WPL seasons, scoring 952 runs in 27 matches and helping the team reach the final on each occasion. Ahead of WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals released her, after which she was signed by UP Warriorz and named captain for the season.Perry finished her third WPL season with 972 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. She played a key role in RCB’s title win in 2024. Although retained ahead of WPL 2026, Perry withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons.The Women’s Premier League 2026 started on January 9 and will conclude on February 5. The final is scheduled to be held at the BCA Stadium (Kotambi) in Vadodara.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Compared with Shoaib Akhtar, KKR’s Rs 75 lakh pacer Umran Malik omitted from J&K Ranji camp: Here’s why

Compared with Shoaib Akhtar, KKR’s Rs 75 lakh pacer Umran Malik omitted from J&K Ranji camp: Here’s why

WPL: Run-fest ends in heartbreak for UP Warriorz; Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham star in Gujarat Giants’ 10-run win | Cricket News

WPL: Run-fest ends in heartbreak for UP Warriorz; Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham star in Gujarat Giants’ 10-run win | Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Injury scare for India before first ODI; star batter leaves field in pain after being hit in nets | Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Injury scare for India before first ODI; star batter leaves field in pain after being hit in nets | Cricket News

WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana’s RCB suffer fresh blow; India all-rounder ruled out for coming weeks | Cricket News

WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana’s RCB suffer fresh blow; India all-rounder ruled out for coming weeks | Cricket News

Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan’s action questioned in BBL! David Warner warns umpires – Watch | Cricket News

Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan’s action questioned in BBL! David Warner warns umpires – Watch | Cricket News

R Praggnanandhaa’s chess controversy: American GM Wesley So clarifies incident – ‘Things happened so fast’ | Chess News

R Praggnanandhaa’s chess controversy: American GM Wesley So clarifies incident – ‘Things happened so fast’ | Chess News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST