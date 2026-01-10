UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning goes past Ellyse Perry in this WPL list; closes in on Sciver-Brunt | Cricket News

Elyssa Perry, Meg Lanning

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning moved past Ellyse Perry to become the second-highest run-scorer in Women’s Premier League history during her team’s match against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.Phoebe Litchfield’s aggressive 78 off 40 balls could not prevent UP Warriorz from going down as Gujarat Giants registered a 10-run win in a high-scoring Women’s Premier League (WPL) match.

In the match, Lanning crossed Perry’s tally of 972 runs after scoring 30 off 27 balls. She now has 981 runs in the tournament and is 50 runs behind Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who leads the list with 1,031 runs following the opening match of WPL 2026.Sciver-Brunt remains the only player to score more than 1,000 runs in the WPL. Her tally was built on a strong 2025 season, during which she became the first cricketer to score over 500 runs in a single WPL edition. She achieved that feat during Mumbai Indians’ title-winning campaign.The earlier record for most runs in a single WPL season was held by Ellyse Perry, who scored 347 runs in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning 2024 season.With the 2026 season underway, Lanning and Sciver-Brunt are set to compete for the top spot on the all-time WPL run-scoring list.Lanning has been among the more consistent batters in the tournament. She represented Delhi Capitals in the first three WPL seasons, scoring 952 runs in 27 matches and helping the team reach the final on each occasion. Ahead of WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals released her, after which she was signed by UP Warriorz and named captain for the season.Perry finished her third WPL season with 972 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. She played a key role in RCB’s title win in 2024. Although retained ahead of WPL 2026, Perry withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons.The Women’s Premier League 2026 started on January 9 and will conclude on February 5. The final is scheduled to be held at the BCA Stadium (Kotambi) in Vadodara.