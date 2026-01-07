Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s reaction at toss goes viral; even match referee can’t stop laughing – here’s what happened | Cricket News

বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at toss (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again stole the spotlight during the third Under-19 ODI between India and South Africa on Wednesday. However, the day began with an unexpected moment from the young star. After losing the toss, Sooryavanshi looked upset on camera as he covered his face with his hands. The reaction caught everyone’s attention, including the match referee, who could not help but smile at the teenager’s honest response.

What followed later in the match, nevertheless, was pure domination from the 14-year-old.Leading the Indian team in the absence of regular captain Ayush Mhatre, Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking batting performance. He reached his century in just 63 balls, becoming the youngest captain to score a hundred in Youth ODIs at the age of 14 years and nine months. He eventually scored a stunning 127 off just 74 balls, filled with clean hitting and fearless stroke play.India finished with a massive total of 393 for 7 in their 50 overs, making South Africa’s decision to bowl first a costly one. Sooryavanshi was well supported by Aaron George, who played a fine knock of 118 from 106 balls.

The pair put together a huge opening partnership of 227 runs, completely taking the game away from the visitors.South Africa struggled from the very start of their chase. Kishan Singh caused early damage, having reduced them to 15 for 3 within four overs. He removed Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien and Lethabo Phahlamohlaka in quick succession.Although Daniel Bosman and Jason Rowles tried to steady the innings, South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were eventually bowled out for 160 in 35 overs, handing India a crushing 233-run victory and a clean sweep of the three-match series.



