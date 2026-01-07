বুধবার, ০৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:০০ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill returns to action, but stay remains brief | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill returns to action, but stay remains brief | Cricket News


JAIPUR: All eyes were on star attraction Shubman Gill, but his stay at the crease proved brief, lasting just 12 balls. After surviving a couple of early catching chances, the India skipper — here as Punjab opener — fell to seamer Vasuki Koushik, edging a delivery to second slip as he departed for 11.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!In a Vijay Hazare Trophy match reduced to 40 overs after a fog-induced hour-long delay, Punjab soon slipped to 59/3 after two more quick wickets, including captain Prabhsimran Singh, but the chase was rescued by a resilient fourth-wicket stand of 131 between Harnoor Singh and Naman Dhir, that steadied the innings.

India ODI squad review | Iyer returns, Pant gets the nod, Shami misses out again

The duo guided their side to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Goa in the Group ‘C’ fixture here.Harnoor remained unbeaten on 94 off 90 balls, narrowly missing out on his second List A hundred of the season after his unbeaten 115 as opener against Chhattisgarh. Naman played a supporting knock, contributing 68 off 65 balls.Earlier, Punjab pacers made early inroads as Goa were bowled out for 212.



