Viral incident: Fans misbehave with Rohit Sharma; Hitman responds — WATCH | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma continues to be one of cricket’s most beloved figures, admired not just for his batting but also for his warmth toward fans. Known for taking time out after practice sessions, Rohit often walks over to greet supporters, posing for selfies and signing autographs, making sure no fan feels ignored.Recently, a video featuring the Indian opener has gone viral. In the clip, two young fans approached Rohit while he was inside a moving car. As he extended his hand to wave, one of them shook hands with him. However, both fans then tried to pull his hand to take a selfie. Disappointed by their behaviour, Rohit calmly warned them before rolling up his car window.

Rohit has been in fine form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai. He produced a stellar 155 against Sikkim but was dismissed for a duck against Uttarakhand. The opener is now set to carry this momentum into India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11.The year 2025 was remarkable for Rohit . He not only amassed huge scores but also broke several records, including becoming the top-ranked ODI batter in the ICC rankings for the first time. He also reached the milestone of 20,000 international runs and led India to ICC Champions Trophy glory.Rohit’s power-hitting remains unmatched. He became the leading six-hitter in ODIs, surpassing Shahid Afridi’s record of 351 sixes in November during India’s first ODI against South Africa at Ranchi’s JSCA Stadium. Rohit now has 355 sixes in 279 ODIs.He finished 2025 with 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00, striking at over 100, including two centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 121 not out.