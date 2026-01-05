সোমবার, ০৫ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:১৯ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli in a MrBeast video? YouTuber says ‘trying to film with you’; makes public pitch | Cricket News

  সোমবার, ৫ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Popular American YouTuber James Stephen Donaldson, known globally as MrBeast, has once again reached out to star cricketer Virat Kohli, sending a public message to the former India captain days before the India vs New Zealand ODI series.MrBeast, who is known for challenge-based videos and collaborations with public figures, expressed his interest in working with Kohli during a conversation with NDTV.

Can Virat Kohli chase down Sachin Tendulkar’s hundred hundreds?

He said, “Hey Virat Kohli, I’m trying to film with you,” while also highlighting India as one of his biggest audience bases.Speaking during the interview, MrBeast said, “I love you guys. I want to come back there sometime soon. Hey, Virat Kohli, if you are watching this [interview], I’m trying to film with you. You guys have always been great, most people don’t realize that India is one of our largest audiences, so very grateful for all of you.”This is not the first time MrBeast has publicly approached Kohli for a collaboration. In 2025, he had posted on X, writing, “”Virat Kohli Hey! Anyway I could get you in a video?”That post had gone viral at the time, drawing attention from both cricket followers and YouTube viewers. While a collaboration between the two has not yet taken place, MrBeast’s latest comments have again triggered discussion on social media.



