খেলাধুলা

‘What is the fault of that poor player?’: Omar Abdullah questions Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday questioned the decision to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL), asking what role an individual player had in the broader diplomatic situation between India and Bangladesh.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders after the franchise was instructed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to do so amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Bangladesh seek T20 WC match shift from India after Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official meeting, Abdullah said he did not understand how the removal of a single cricketer would help improve the situation in Bangladesh or strengthen bilateral relations.“What is the fault of that poor player?” Abdullah said. “I agree that our relations with Pakistan are very bad. But what did the people of Bangladesh do to us? Our relations with the people of Bangladesh were good. They are still good.”Abdullah further said that Bangladesh had not caused harm to India and questioned the rationale behind targeting a sportsperson.

Do you agree with Omar Abdullah’s stance that sports and politics should be handled separately?

“Bangladesh is not involved in any terrorism in our country and did not damage us. We have close relations. Now that player has been sent out,” he said.The Chief Minister also said the move could have wider implications for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.He said that concerns were now being raised about Bangladesh travelling to India for the tournament. “The people of Bangladesh are saying that they will not come to India and play. They are saying their matches should be held somewhere else,” Abdullah said.Calling for sports and politics to be handled separately, Abdullah said governments should adopt measured responses if they wish to register protest over political developments.“What is the fault of this player? He was ready to play,” he said, adding that neither the player nor the franchise wanted the separation.“His team did not want to remove him. He did not want to go. Pressure came from above and they removed him,” Abdullah said.Rahman was the only Bangladeshi player bought at the IPL auction, having been picked up by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore.



