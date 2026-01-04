রবিবার, ০৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৬:৫৩ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Why did World Chess Champion D Gukesh pull out of Tata Steel tournament in Kolkata? | Chess News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Why did World Chess Champion D Gukesh pull out of Tata Steel tournament in Kolkata? | Chess News


NEW DELHI: World chess champion D Gukesh will not be playing in the 2026 Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata. The organisers confirmed the news on Friday. The tournament begins on January 7, and Gukesh will be replaced by fellow Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin.This event was expected to be Gukesh’s first tournament of the new year. Fans were excited to see the reigning world champion play in India once again.

His absence means they will now have to wait longer to watch him in action.Gukesh was last seen competing at the World Rapid and Blitz Championship. His sudden withdrawal has surprised many, especially because no detailed reason has been shared so far.The organisers said that Gukesh pulled out due to personal reasons.“Due to personal reasons, D. Gukesh will be unable to participate in Tata Steel Chess India this year,” tournament Director Dibyendu Barua said.Barua admitted that Gukesh’s decision is a major blow for the tournament. “This is definitely a big setback for the organisers and for the chess fans in Kolkata. All the chess lovers were eagerly waiting to watch Gukesh play in their city as a world champion for the first time,” Barua told The Indian Express.Tata Steel Chess India has been held every year since 2018. The tournament features rapid and blitz games and attracts top players from around the world. Magnus Carlsen is the defending champion, but he will not return this year to defend his title.Despite Gukesh’s absence, the tournament still boasts a strong line-up. Big names like Viswanathan Anand, Wesley So, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nihal Sarin will compete in the Open section. The Women’s event will feature top stars such as Aleksandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno, Divya Deshmukh, and R Vaishali.



Source link

