𝐇𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 “𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞” 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞

From February to March, HWPL conducted a hands-on peace education campaign, “One Student, One Value,” at eight schools across India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, marking the 18th anniversary of the UN World Day of Social Justice.

The World Day of Social Justice calls for international action to reduce poverty, exclusion, discrimination, and inequality, and to build societies where everyone’s dignity and rights are guaranteed. HWPL organized this campaign around the occasion, recognizing that a lack of understanding for differences within school settings can lead to discrimination and conflict, and that students need opportunities to practice mutual understanding and respect from an early age.

The campaign aimed to cultivate a school culture in which each student’s unique value is recognized and respected, based on HWPL Peace Education Textbooks Lessons 1, 2, 4, and 8. It also sought to encourage students to reflect on global issues such as war, discrimination, and religious persecution, and to develop their empathy and problem-solving abilities.

The event consisted of individual peace poster making and a collaborative art completion project. Students each created a poster expressing the values of social justice, respect, and equality, and worked together to color and assemble a divided template provided by HWPL into a single collaborative artwork.

Participating schools included Shri Ram Global School, Kulachi Hansraj Model School Primary Wing, Little Steps Montessori School, Sarvayog International School, and KLE Society’s School Nagarbhavi in India; Dream Tree International School and Montessori in Bangladesh; and Afghanistan Girls International Online University and Samsoor Abdali Private High School in Afghanistan.

Notable changes were observed in students before and after the session at Shri Ram Global School. One student, who had previously seen arguments or complaints to teachers as the go-to way of handling conflicts, came to realize that communication and empathy offer a more meaningful path forward. A student who had found cultural diversity unfamiliar developed a new appreciation for different cultures, languages, and traditions. Meanwhile, a student who had prioritized winning arguments over working together began to recognize teamwork and mutual respect as values worth far more.

A teacher at Shri Ram Global School noted, “The peace education session was conducted through discussion and creative activities. Students actively participated and demonstrated improved understanding of respect, empathy, cooperation, and diversity. The activity helped students reflect on their behavior and encouraged positive social interaction within the classroom environment.”

At Kulachi Hansraj Model School Primary Wing, 7-year-old students deepened their understanding of unity and the importance of peace through the poster-making activity. The teacher noted that “learning became a delightful journey as students were enthusiastically involved in meaningful, experiential activities.”

At Little Steps Montessori School, students expressed the meaning of social justice and peace in their own words. One student shared that “the meaning of social justice is that we need to be kind and caring,” adding that “small acts of kindness can make a big difference.” Another student said that “peace means living happily without fighting,” and that “when we share, help others and speak kindly we create peace around us.”

At Sarvayog International School, students engaged thoughtfully with the meaning of social justice. One student said that “everyone should be treated equally” and that “when we are fair and helpful, we make our school and our world a better place.” Another student noted that “if someone is in trouble, we should support them” and that “being kind and sharing even a little kindness with others can make a big difference in someone’s life.”

Teachers at Sarvayog International School spoke in unison about the connection between social justice and peace. One teacher emphasized that “no one should face discrimination or be treated unfairly” and that “we must stand for equality and show respect to all people.” Another teacher noted that “when people feel respected and valued, they feel safe and peaceful,” adding that “this is how peace begins.”

At KLE Society’s School Nagarbhavi, students showed improved awareness of social justice concepts and enhanced empathy and sense of responsibility following the activity. One teacher shared that “the students participated in the peace project with great enthusiasm” and that “the posters clearly reflected the concepts of peace, harmony, respect, equality, kindness, and unity,” noting that “the use of colors, design, and the messages conveyed were all highly appropriate.”

Through this campaign, HWPL aims to enhance each student’s sense of dignity and self-worth, improve awareness of discrimination and exclusion, and spread a school culture centered on respect and coexistence. HWPL plans to continue putting into practice the message that when one student is respected, the classroom changes—and when the classroom changes, peace in society follows.