Kiara Advani Was Asked Not To Say ‘Hi, Hello’ On Toxic Set; Padmini Kolhapure Backs Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Row | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 22:00 IST

Kiara Advani shares Geetu Mohandas’ no-greetings rule on Toxic sets; Padmini Kolhapure backs Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 row.

Kiara Advani opens up about Geetu Mohandas’ strict Toxic set rule, while Padmini Kolhapure supports Ranveer Singh in Don 3 row.

Kiara Advani will soon be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about working on the project and revealed how the director Geetu Mohandas had asked her not to say ‘hi, hello’ to anybody on sets. This was because the filmmaker wanted the Bollywood star to be in her character’s zone during the shoot.

For More: Kiara Advani Was Asked Not To Say ‘Hi, Hello’ On Toxic Set, Was Told ‘I Don’t Want Pleasantries’

The controversy around Ranveer Singh’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 continues to deepen. Days after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, CINTAA Vice-President and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure has now come out in support of Ranveer.

For More: Don 3 Controversy: CINTAA’s Padmini Kolhapure Supports Ranveer Singh, Says ‘We Stand By Him’

The Toy Story family came together once again in London, and this time, the beloved franchise is taking on something far more modern than runaway toys or daycare chaos. At the U.K. launch event for Toy Story 5, the cast and creators hinted that the upcoming film will dive into children’s growing dependence on technology with plenty of emotion packed in along the way.

For More: Toy Story 5 Will Leave Fans Emotional, Says Tom Hanks At UK Launch

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly opted out of a special cameo appearance in Jailer 2 due to tight schedules with his upcoming action film King. According to reports, the makers of the highly anticipated sequel have now approached Hrithik Roshan for the role. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is one of the most awaited pan-India films following the massive success of Rajinikanth’s Jailer in 2023.

For More: Hrithik Roshan To Replace Shah Rukh Khan In Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2: Report

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most adored couples in the television industry. The duo is currently entertaining audiences with their sweet nok-jhok on Laughter Chefs alongside Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Tejasswi Prakash, and others. However, Ankita, who is quite active on social media, has been facing immense backlash ever since she shared pictures of her wearing a hijab from her Abu Dhabi vacation with her husband.

For More: ‘Disappointed’: Ankita Lokhande Gets Trolled As She Wears Hijab During Abu Dhabi Vacay With Vicky Jain

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News movies bollywood Kiara Advani Was Asked Not To Say ‘Hi, Hello’ On Toxic Set; Padmini Kolhapure Backs Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Row