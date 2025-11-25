7 Bollywood Actors Who Own Farmhouses Near Mumbai

Suniel Shetty: Suniel Shetty, the vintage action icon, owns a stylish Altamont Road apartment and a stunning Khandala farmhouse. Blending modern art, vintage charm, and natural Western Ghats elements, the retreat features large boulders, a serene life-size Buddha, a red-brick patio, and a cozy gazebo. (Image: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan: The Roshan family owns a 22,400-square-foot farmhouse in Khandala, set on a five-acre plot with stunning views of the Rajmachi hills. Designed by Grigoria Oikonomou, it blends antiques, artifacts, and family portraits. Painted in pristine white, it includes a private theatre, an Olympic-size pool, a luxury spa, and a sprawling garden. (Image: Instagram)

Aamir Khan: In 2013, Aamir Khan added to his real estate portfolio by purchasing a two-acre property in Panchgani. The farmhouse serves as a peaceful getaway for him and his family, where they also host close friends. The home exudes rustic charm, featuring a tiled roof, cane armchairs outdoors, and neatly trimmed hedges. (Image: Instagram)

Dharmendra: The Padma Bhushan awardee owned a sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, equipped with modern comforts like an outdoor heated pool. It features elegant chandeliers, large paintings from his celebrated film career, and contemporary furniture. A rich collection of indoor plants further enhances the home’s warm, earthy vibe. (Image: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan: The actor, who entered the billionaire club in 2025, owns several luxurious properties around the world. One of his most cherished is a vast 19,960-square-meter estate in Alibaug, where the Khan family often celebrates special occasions. He even rang in his 60th birthday there with close friends this year. Located within Deja Vu Farms, the serene white-themed retreat features a sprawling swimming pool and its own private helipad. (Image: Instagram)

Jackie Shroff: Nestled between Mumbai and Pune, this 44,000 sq ft farmhouse—bought on the actor’s 25th anniversary—is surrounded by lush greenery. It features a large fish pond, open-air amphitheatre, jacuzzi, akhada-style gym, and spacious areas where Shroff enjoys practicing organic farming. (Image: Instagram)