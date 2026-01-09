Ahmedabad is on its way to become sports hub: IOA chief PT Usha | Cricket News

AHMEDABAD: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Dr P T Usha on Friday expressed satisfaction about the efforts put in by the Gujarat government to create sports infrastructure to strengthen India’s prospects to host the 2036 Olympics.Ahead of IOA’s annual general meeting here on Friday, the Gujarat government gave a detailed presentation to IOA office-bearers on facilities and infrastructure being created keeping in mind India’s plan to bid for the Olympics, said the association’s senior vice president Ajay Patel.

India vs New Zealand ODIs preview: Captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer in focus

Speaking at a press conference after the AGM, Usha said Ahmedabad’s sports facilities are becoming excellent.“A lot of new infrastructure is coming up. They have done a great job in building that indoor stadium where our event took place today. Ahmedabad is on its way to become a sports hub in the future,” the former athlete said.“They presented very nicely. Everyone was happy with the steps being taken by the Gujarat government,” she added.Patel said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the meeting.“Gujarat government gave a presentation about the infrastructure that is being developed to strengthen India’s Olympic bid. Everyone present in the meeting were extremely satisfied with the steps being taken,” he added.Union home minister Amit Shah has said that India aspires to host the 2036 Olympics, and ten big stadiums will be built at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex in the Motera area to host the mega event.Last month, Shah had expressed confidence that Ahmedabad city will bag the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympic Games.Recently, Ahmedabad was awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.