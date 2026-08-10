Amitabh Bachchan Calls Out Preity Zinta On KBC, Says She Never Replies To His Birthday Wishes: ‘Koi Baat Nahi’ | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Amitabh Bachchan Calls Out Preity Zinta On KBC, Says She Never Replies To His Birthday Wishes: ‘Koi Baat Nahi’

Last Updated: August 10, 2026, 06:50 IST

Amitabh Bachchan had a playful complaint for Preity Zinta on KBC 18 over her late replies to his birthday wishes.

mitabh Bachchan Calls Out Preity Zinta On KBC 18, Complains Of Her Late Birthday Replies.

In a new KBC promo, Bachchan tells Preity that he has “a huge complaint” against her. “I have a huge complaint with you. I wish you on your birthday on January 31 every year and you didn’t even respond to me once.”

Preity had an explanation ready. “Nahi, Amit ji, I always respond to you…but after a week.”

Bachchan then pulled up an old post to prove his point. In the tweet, he had wished Preity on her birthday while also joking about her not responding to his messages. “Preity Zinta whereever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms…ha ha…a very happy birthday…love and happiness.”

The exchange gave viewers a glimpse of the easy equation between the two actors. Bachchan and Preity have worked together in many films, including Mohabbatein in 2000, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in 2006 and The Last Lear in 2007.

Their association has therefore stretched across different kinds of films and many years. In Mohabbatein, Preity starred alongside an ensemble cast led by Amitabh Bachchan, while Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna brought the two together in Karan Johar’s relationship drama. They later shared screen space again in The Last Lear, directed by Rituparno Ghosh.

Preity and Sunny are now reuniting for Batwara 1947, which also brings them together on KBC as they promote the film. The historical drama is set against the Partition of India and focuses on the human cost of the event. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is backed by Aamir Khan. The film also marks a reunion between Santoshi and Sunny, who previously worked together on Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak: Lethal.

For Preity, the film marks her return to a full-fledged Hindi film role after nearly five years. Her last full-fledged Hindi film appearance was in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018, which also starred Sunny. Sunny, meanwhile, has continued to remain active in films. He was recently seen in Border 2, Jaat and Ikka.

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About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: August 10, 2026, 06:50 IST