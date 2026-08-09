সোমবার, ১০ অগাস্ট ২০২৬, ০৩:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে নানা আয়োজনে আদিবাসী দিবস পালিত কালিয়াকৈর সরকারি কলেজের অধ্যক্ষ ও উপাধ্যক্ষের অপসারণের দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল অবস্থান কর্মসূচি পালন করেন সকল শিক্ষার্থী শ্যামনগরে কলেজ শিক্ষকের বিরুদ্ধে হিন্দু ছাত্রীকে ধর্মান্তরিত করে বিয়ের অভিযোগ ভীমরুলীর ঐতিহ্যবাহী ভাসমান পেয়ারার হাটে মার্কিন রাষ্ট্রদূত হামের উপসর্গে একদিনে আরও ৬ শিশুর মৃত্যু ‘Ask About His Fourth Wedding’: Aamir Khan Trolled Over Third Marriage To Gauri Spratt Under KBC 18 Promos | Bollywood News FIFA hits back at ‘concerted effort’ to undermine Gianni Infantino amid fresh allegations | Football News রাষ্ট্রপতি নির্বাচনে অংশ নেবে জামায়াত, প্রার্থী ঠিক হবে ১১ দলীয় বৈঠকে নোয়াখালীতে গোলাগুলির ঘটনা: মিথ্যা অভিযোগে প্রতিবাদে সংবাদ সম্মেলন ; তদন্তের মাধ্যমে প্রকৃত দোষীদের শাস্তির দাবি রাজশাহীতে মধুপুরের মিষ্টি আনারস
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খেলাধুলা

FIFA hits back at ‘concerted effort’ to undermine Gianni Infantino amid fresh allegations | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৯ আগস্ট, ২০২৬
  • ৫৯ সময় দেখুন
FIFA hits back at ‘concerted effort’ to undermine Gianni Infantino amid fresh allegations | Football News


FIFA president Gianni Infantino (AP Photo)

FIFA has launched a strong defence of president Gianni Infantino, accusing unnamed critics of mounting a “concerted and ongoing effort” to undermine the governing body and its president amid fresh allegations concerning his time at UEFA.The statement came after UEFA confirmed that a “departure payment” was made to a female employee who was allegedly in a relationship with Infantino when he was the European governing body’s general secretary.Britain’s Daily Telegraph reported that the woman received a six-figure sum, while UEFA also covered the fees for an MBA course. UEFA said the payment was “in line” with regulations at the time.A FIFA spokesperson told the newspaper that Infantino “strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue.”FIFA went further in a lengthy statement on Saturday, hitting back at what it described as “unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims” and suggesting that allegations were being used to weaken Infantino’s authority and force him from office without following the organisation’s democratic processes.

FIFA: ‘Repetition does not make an allegation true’

“It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its president,” FIFA said.“Those who do not have the support of FIFA’s member associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA’s established democratic processes.“Recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its president. Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true.”The statement comes at a particularly tense time for Infantino, who has faced growing criticism following his failed plan to commercialise World Cup profits through a proposed subsidiary, the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).Three continents rejected the proposal, while UEFA has emerged as the most vocal critic. Earlier this week, UEFA said its 55 member associations could still boycott FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, despite Infantino apologising over the failed plan.Following a meeting of FIFA’s senior leadership in Morocco on Wednesday, the governing body acknowledged that “mistakes were made” over the proposal but “reaffirmed their full support” for Infantino.

Infantino retains support outside Europe

Despite UEFA’s opposition, Infantino has retained significant backing elsewhere.South American governing body CONMEBOL said it would not support any attempt to remove Infantino on an accelerated timetable. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee also expressed its “unanimous support” for the FIFA president.Concacaf, meanwhile, criticised Infantino over the private investor proposal, calling it a “unilateral and egregious act of poor governance” and demanding a full review of his leadership. Mexico, however, backed Infantino and his call to “collectively continue developing football for the benefit of all 211 member associations.”FIFA said it would continue to defend its president and challenge reporting it considers inaccurate.“FIFA welcomes legitimate scrutiny. But scrutiny is not a licence to distort facts, amplify unsubstantiated allegations or manufacture distractions designed to undermine progress,” it said.“Where reporting is inaccurate or misleading, FIFA will challenge it directly and vigorously.”The governing body added that its focus remained on its 211 member associations and “making football truly global”, insisting it would not be distracted from that mission.



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ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে নানা আয়োজনে আদিবাসী দিবস পালিত
ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে নানা আয়োজনে আদিবাসী দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈর সরকারি কলেজের অধ্যক্ষ ও উপাধ্যক্ষের অপসারণের দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল অবস্থান কর্মসূচি পালন করেন সকল শিক্ষার্থী
কালিয়াকৈর সরকারি কলেজের অধ্যক্ষ ও উপাধ্যক্ষের অপসারণের দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল অবস্থান কর্মসূচি পালন করেন সকল শিক্ষার্থী
শ্যামনগরে কলেজ শিক্ষকের বিরুদ্ধে হিন্দু ছাত্রীকে ধর্মান্তরিত করে বিয়ের অভিযোগ
শ্যামনগরে কলেজ শিক্ষকের বিরুদ্ধে হিন্দু ছাত্রীকে ধর্মান্তরিত করে বিয়ের অভিযোগ
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ভীমরুলীর ঐতিহ্যবাহী ভাসমান পেয়ারার হাটে মার্কিন রাষ্ট্রদূত
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নোয়াখালীতে গোলাগুলির ঘটনা: মিথ্যা অভিযোগে প্রতিবাদে সংবাদ সম্মেলন ; তদন্তের মাধ্যমে প্রকৃত দোষীদের শাস্তির দাবি
নোয়াখালীতে গোলাগুলির ঘটনা: মিথ্যা অভিযোগে প্রতিবাদে সংবাদ সম্মেলন ; তদন্তের মাধ্যমে প্রকৃত দোষীদের শাস্তির দাবি
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রাষ্ট্রপতি নির্বাচনে অংশ নেবে জামায়াত, প্রার্থী ঠিক হবে ১১ দলীয় বৈঠকে
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