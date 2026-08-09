‘Ask About His Fourth Wedding’: Aamir Khan Trolled Over Third Marriage To Gauri Spratt Under KBC 18 Promos | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood ‘Ask About His Fourth Wedding’: Aamir Khan Trolled Over Third Marriage To Gauri Spratt Under KBC 18 Promos

Last Updated: August 09, 2026, 06:50 IST

Aamir Khan is set to appear on KBC 18 with Sunny Deol, but fans are trolling the actor over his third marriage to Gauri Spratt in the comments section of the show’s promo videos.

Aamir Khan Trolled Over Gauri Spratt Marriage In KBC 18 Promo Comment.

Aamir Khan is set to make a special appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The trio will join host Amitabh Bachchan on the quiz show to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947, which is set to release on August 14. However, amid the promotional buzz, fans have found another reason to focus on Aamir, with many viewers trolling the actor over his recent third marriage to Gauri Spratt.

Fans Troll Aamir Khan Over His Third Marriage

A new promo for KBC 18 has Aamir Khan questioning Amitabh Bachchan about the season’s theme, ‘Sochna Padega’. “Aapne promo mein kaha hai ‘Sochna Padega’, toh kya sochna padega?” Aamir asks Big B.

Amitabh reacts in his trademark style, telling him that things will not be so easy this season because contestants will have to think. Aamir then agrees, saying, “Sochna padega, Sir… waakai sochna padega.”

While the exchange has caught viewers’ attention, some fans have also used the comments section to joke about Aamir’s personal life. With the actor having married for the third time just last month, several comments have revolved around whether he will eventually walk down the aisle again.

Some netizens joked along the lines of, “Ask him when he’s getting married for the fourth time,” while another quipped, “Is he here to talk about his marriages?” Others kept the trolling lighter, joking that Aamir may have to “think” about marriage again after his third wedding.

Aamir Khan’s Third Marriage To Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026, in an intimate ceremony at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The couple registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act before celebrating with close family and friends. The wedding marked Aamir’s third marriage.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta. The couple tied the knot in 1986 and divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. They share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

In 2005, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao. The couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, in 2011 through surrogacy. They announced their separation in 2021 after 15 years of marriage and said they would continue to co-parent Azad and remain family to each other.

Aamir’s relationship with Gauri became public in 2025, when he introduced her during his 60th birthday celebrations. The actor later confirmed that they had known each other for years before their relationship developed into romance. He subsequently announced that they would marry on July 5.

KBC 18 To Premiere With Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta

Kaun Banega Crorepati is returning with its 18th season, once again hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The new season carries the theme ‘Sochna Padega’ and is centred on thoughtful decision-making and applying knowledge rather than simply knowing an answer. Season 18 is scheduled to premiere on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The KBC appearance also brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Deol, whose families have shared a long history in Hindi cinema. Amitabh and Sunny’s father, veteran actor Dharmendra, worked together in several memorable films, including Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Ram Balram.

Read More: Aamir Khan Ties The Knot For Third Time With Gauri Spratt, Kids From Previous Marriages Attend Wedding

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About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: August 09, 2026, 06:50 IST