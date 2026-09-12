Haiwaan Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s Film Earns Rs 3 Crore On Day 1 | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Haiwaan Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s Film Earns Rs 3 Crore On Day 1

Last Updated: September 12, 2026, 07:17 IST

It should also be noted that Haiwaan recorded an overall occupancy of just 12.42 per cent during the morning shows, which increased to hardly 18.15 per cent during the night.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan was one of the most-awaited releases of the month.

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Haiwaan finally hit theatres on Friday, September 11 and received mixed reviews from all. It has now been reported that the Priyadarshan’s directorial managed to earn around Rs 3 crore at the box office on its opening day.

As reported by the industry tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan collected a net of Rs 3.00 crore across 7,224 shows in India on its day one. This brings the film’s total India gross collections to Rs 3.60 crore. Globally, the film earned around Rs 1 crore, taking the film’s worldwide collections to Rs 4 crore.

It should also be noted that Haiwaan recorded an overall occupancy of just 12.42 per cent during the morning shows, which increased to hardly 18.15 per cent during the night.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan was one of the most-awaited releases of the month, particularly because it brings Akshay and Saif together on the big screen after several years. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi and others in key roles.

The action-crime thriller follows a visually impaired martial artist who finds himself caught in a dangerous situation involving a young girl and a ruthless killer. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist, while Saif takes on the role of the visually impaired protagonist. The film is an official remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam.

However, reviews suggest Haiwaan isn’t as impressive as people expected it to be. News18 Showsha also gave this movie a 2-star rating and reads, “What makes Haiwaan particularly disappointing is the fact that it brings together Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 17 years. Two stars of their stature and talent should have had far better material to work with. Instead, they spend much of the film trying to carry a sloppy screenplay on their shoulders, and even their combined presence isn’t enough to rescue it.”

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 How much did the movie Haiwaan earn at the box office on its opening day? On its opening day, Haiwaan earned a net of Rs 3.00 crore across 7,224 shows in India. This brought the film’s total India gross collections to Rs 3.60 crore. Globally, the film earned approximately Rs 1 crore, bringing its total worldwide opening day collections to Rs 4 crore. What are the roles played by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the movie Haiwaan? In the action-crime thriller, Saif Ali Khan plays the visually impaired protagonist, a martial artist who gets caught in a dangerous situation involving a young girl and a ruthless killer. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist in the film. Is the movie Haiwaan an original story or a remake of another film? Haiwaan is not an original story; it is an official remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller film Oppam, which was also directed by Priyadarshan. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

First Published: September 12, 2026, 07:17 IST