Aiden Markram’s captain’s knock powers South Africa to comfortable 7-wicket win over New Zealand | Cricket News

South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram, left, and South Africa’s David Miller (AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki)

Aiden Markram’s blistering half-century powered South Africa to a convincing seven-wicket victory over New Zealand on Saturday, moving the Proteas closer to a Super 8s berth in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Markram led the charge in a high-stakes Group D clash, blasting a rapid 86 to dismantle the Kiwi bowling attack and complete the chase of 176 without any real hiccups. South Africa reached their target in just 17.1 overs, marking their third straight win and taking them to the top of the group with six points.

New Zealand had posted 175 for seven after electing to bat, thanks to a counter-attacking 74-run partnership between Mark Chapman (48) and Daryl Mitchell (32). However, their efforts were undone by South Africa’s incisive bowling and a relentless chase led by Markram. The Proteas began aggressively, with Quinton de Kock (20 off 14) and Ryan Rickelton (21 off 11) providing a brisk start before falling to Lockie Ferguson. Markram then combined with Rickelton for a crucial 40-run burst, pushing South Africa past 100 in just eight overs. Even after Rickelton and Dewald Brevis (21) fell in quick succession, Markram continued to dominate, reaching his half-century off just 28 balls. David Miller (24 not out) finished the job with a huge six over mid-wicket, sealing the win with 17 balls to spare. Earlier, New Zealand had begun strongly, with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen attacking Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi. But Jansen’s steep bounce removed Seifert and Rachin Ravindra, while Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada picked up key wickets to leave the Black Caps struggling at 64 for four inside seven overs. Chapman and Mitchell rebuilt with composure, but Jansen’s return to dismiss Chapman, followed by Mitchell and skipper Mitchell Santner’s cheap dismissal, curtailed the late surge. Jansen finished with 4 for 40, supported by Corbin Bosch (1/34) and Keshav Maharaj (1/24), while James Neesham’s unbeaten 23 went largely in vain.