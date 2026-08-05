Pradeep Rawat’s Death: Salman Khan Remembers ‘Brother’, Aamir Khan Attends Funeral | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Pradeep Rawat’s Death: Salman Khan Remembers ‘Brother’, Aamir Khan Attends Funeral

Last Updated: August 05, 2026, 23:41 IST

Even Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who shared a long professional association with the late actor, paid tributes to Pradeep Rawat.

Salman Khan pays tribute to Pradeep Rawat.

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat’s demise has left the entire film industry grief struck, with several Bollywood stars paying tribute to the actor known for his roles in films such as Lagaan, Ghajini, Baaghi and Sarfarosh. Even Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who shared a long professional association with the late actor, paid tributes to the actor.

Salman Khan Pens Emotional Tribute

On Wednesday, Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute to his Baaghi co-star via his Instagram Stories. Sharing a throwback still from the 1990 action drama, Salman wrote, “Rest in peace brother Pradeep Rawat. Shared many good moments with you. #Baaghi.”

For the unversed, Salman and Pradeep worked together in Baaghi: A Rebel for Love, where Rawat portrayed the antagonist Buddha.

Aamir Khan Attends Pradeep Rawat’s Funeral

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan attended the veteran actor’s funeral in Mumbai to pay his final respects. The actor was joined by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and several members of the Lagaan team, including Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey and Rajendra Gupta.

Aamir had shared screen space with Rawat in films such as Sarfarosh, Lagaan and Ghajini. Before attending the funeral, Aamir also spoke to Variety India when he paid his tributes to Rawat and said, “He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeepji played the title role in Ghajini. I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn’t have worked without him.” “I don’t think anyone could have played Sodhi with such swag. He was a versatile actor. It’s sad to hear of his passing.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker pay their last respects to late actor Pradeep Rawat. pic.twitter.com/ha8SLrSKj1— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2026

Pradeep Rawat’s Works

Rawat worked in several Hindi films like Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001), The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), Ghajini (2008), Grand Masti (2013) and Singh Is Bliing (2015) among others. His role as Sultan in Sarfarosh and Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan remain among his most recognisable Hindi film performances. In Ghajini, he played the antagonist, appearing in both the original Tamil version and its Hindi remake. Most recently, Pradeep Rawat was also seen in Vicky Kaushal’s 2025 hit movie Chhaava.

In Telugu cinema, Rawat was particularly known for Sye, Chatrapathi, Stalin, 1-Nenokkadine and Nenu Sailaja. He also worked extensively in Tamil cinema, including the original Ghajini, besides appearing in films across Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi and Bhojpuri industries.

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About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from…Read More

First Published: August 05, 2026, 23:41 IST